Floating Production Systems Market : Industry Insights, Outlook And Forecast Upto 2025

This report focuses on the global Floating Production Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Floating Production Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Floating production systems are used for drilling and production operations in oil and gas fields.

Ever increasing energy demand, increasing offshore new exploration and production activities, increasing investments in oil and gas industry are driving the market. On the flip side, environmental issues, reliability of the subsea units and costs associated with intervention operations are restraining the market from growth.

In 2017, the global Floating Production Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Nabors

Weatherford

Bumi Armada Berhad

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Keppel Offshore and Marine

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SBM Offshore

Technip

Teekay

MHB

Samsung Heavy Industries

Reliance Naval and Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Ultra-deepwater

Market segment by Application, split into

FPSO

Tension Leg Platform

SPAR

Barge

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1907439

