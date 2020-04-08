Floating Production Systems Market : Industry Insights, Outlook And Forecast Upto 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Floating Production Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.
This report focuses on the global Floating Production Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Floating Production Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Floating production systems are used for drilling and production operations in oil and gas fields.
Ever increasing energy demand, increasing offshore new exploration and production activities, increasing investments in oil and gas industry are driving the market. On the flip side, environmental issues, reliability of the subsea units and costs associated with intervention operations are restraining the market from growth.
In 2017, the global Floating Production Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Nabors
Weatherford
Bumi Armada Berhad
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Keppel Offshore and Marine
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
SBM Offshore
Technip
Teekay
MHB
Samsung Heavy Industries
Reliance Naval and Engineering
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Shallow Water
Deepwater
Ultra-deepwater
Market segment by Application, split into
FPSO
Tension Leg Platform
SPAR
Barge
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Floating Production Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Floating Production Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
