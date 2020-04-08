Folding Cartons Market Sales Revenue, Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size And Regional Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Folding Cartons Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis By Wall Construction (single-wall corrugated sheet, Double-wall corrugated packaging, Triple-wall corrugated packaging, By End-User (Healthcare, Household, Personal care and others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Folding Cartons Packaging Market Overview

Folding cartons packaging is one of the most popular eco-friendly packaging methods used, due to its production in many sizes with a small footprint, as compared to other packing options that are bulkier, making folding carton packaging feasible at almost all end-user sectors. The factors majorly contributing to the folding cartons packaging market are the growing demand for frozen foods, dry foods, and cigarettes, primarily in developed countries and emerging economies.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the folding cartons market is estimated to grow at 3.02% CAGR, between the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Companies in the folding cartons market are also majorly investing in eco-friendly products such as recyclable folding cartons, thereby attracting a new section of potential consumers. Furthermore, the constant fluctuations in wood pulp prices are likely to have an adverse impact on market growth. The costs for paper has been growing at a considerable rate owing to the outweighing global supply, which in turn has negatively influenced the paper-based folding cartons packaging. The industry players are facing difficulties in attaining additional profit margins.

Key Players

The essential players of global Folding Cartons Market include Westrock Company (U.S.), KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (U.S.), Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.(U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Huhtamaki Oyi (Finland), Schur Pack Germany GmbH (Germany), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Amcor Limited (Australia).

Folding Cartons Packaging Market Segmental Analysis

By Wall Construction, the market is segmented into single-wall corrugated sheet, double-wall corrugated packaging, and triple-wall corrugated packaging. By end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare, household, personal care, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW).

Regional Analysis

North America region is estimated to show significant market growth. Advancement in printed electronics technology is making the development of intelligent packaging economic by reducing the excessive costs associated with this technology. The smart folding carton market is proliferating due to the increase in the need for sophisticated packaging in applications such as medical monitoring. Smart folding cartons play a significant role in interacting with the end-customers and consumers

The Asia Pacific region is one of the prime markets for folding cartons and is the largest and fastest growing regions of the market, which can be due to factors such as the increasing population which is raising demand for packaged, frozen, and dry foods. Additionally, the steady improvement in distribution chains, expansion of supermarkets and e-commerce along with healthcare expenditure are factors that drive the folding cartons market in the Asia Pacific region. The growing industrialization in many emerging economies like India and China are also expected to contribute to the significant growth of the market over the forecast period.

China is one of the most significant manufacturers of folding cartons, in terms of both, volume and value. The growing popularity of smart folding cartons is initiating innovations in the folding carton industry of this region and the country’s low manufacturing costs balance the cost of shipping these products, contributing to the growth of the market.

Europe ranks second amongst other vital regional markets in the global folding cartons market. The region is predicted to display a vertical rise in the demand for folding cartons over the forecast period.

