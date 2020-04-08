Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market By 2025: Key Participants, Opportunities, Revenue, Application, Type, Regions

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global (United States, European Union and China) Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Research Report 2019-2025”.

Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market offers an six-year forecast for the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market between 2019 and 2025. In terms of value, the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market.

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Therefore, the recent M2M communication has turned into a system of networks that transmits data into personal appliances. Proliferation of IP networks around the globe has enhanced M2M communications.

The global scenario for M2M communications is widening in emerging countries. Growing need for data reliability and efficiency, embedded telecommunications have paved a way for growth in the global market. Moreover, the decreasing cost of connectivity has also enabled the vendors to adopt an inclined approach towards wireless communications for its benefits. With cost-effective connectivity, the M2M devices are utilized widely across various verticals especially in insurance and automotive sectors. Even small scale enterprises are now adopting M2M value added services to ensure vehicle safety and security of vehicles and drivers.

In 2019, the market size of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services is 43700 million US$ and it will reach 257000 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellular M2M Connectivity Services.

This report studies the global market size of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

China Mobile Ltd

Vodafone Group PLC

Amdocs

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telefonica

Market Segment by Product Type

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Market Segment by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cellular M2M Connectivity Services manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

