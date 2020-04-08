Global Chatbot Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

A chatbot is a computer program that is designed for a conversation with human users especially over the internet. It is used by nearly all the industries for making better communication with the client. It is becoming one of the most trending ways to better serve with the client. According to the KD market insights the market of the chatbot is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the estimated period of 6 years i.e. 2018-2023. The chatbot is an advanced business solution which is being adopted by business owners to solve business queries, complaints, and challenges faced by customers. A chatbot is being adopted by online retailers, restaurants and many other verticals.

Global chatbot market research provides a deep study of its global market and insights that is the major reason behind the acceptance of the product in the market. The report provides an overview of key competitors in the market, challenges faced plans, policies, and strategies adopted for the product to grow in the market. It also provides the techniques, strategies adopted by the major players in the market to succeed in the market.

Chatbot market is likely to arise during the predicted span of 6 years due to the innovative techniques, benefits it provides to customers, which help them to grab market share. The report begins with an outline of the chatbot market in terms of value. It also covers the current market trends, competitors, challenges faced in the market.

Global chatbot market has been split by type, application, by end-user verticals, and by geography. On the basis of the type, it is further split into flow chatbots, artificially intelligent chatbots, one-way AI, two-way AI, and hybrids. The application part is further sub-segmented as bots for service, bots for social media, bots for payments and order processing, bots for marketing and others. By end-use verticals, the market is divided as healthcare, retail, banking, financial services, insurance, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, E-commerce, and others. The report provides insights into the market in the different regions across. This section also focuses on the key trends of the market relevant to the product.

Research covers the analysis of chatbot market for the global countries in the world. The report provides an abstract of 2018-2023 and gives a future prediction in the context of the chatbot market. This also covers the new technologies emerging in the market and its direct impact on this market. The report contains the leading trends within countries that contribute to overall market growth as well as depict the factors that are responsible for the impact in a particular region. The geography covered in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada),Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America(Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East Africa (GCC, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

It provides the current condition of the market and the objective that the chatbot market has to achieve in the market. For the examination, 2017 is considered as Base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019- 2023 as a forecasted year. The data is provided by keeping all these factors in mind. The segments are further divided into sub-segments for the better examination of the market and to examine every factor correctly. The major player’s techniques are also been taken into consideration to examine the future plans and policies concisely. The key market players are Existor, Pandorabots, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Next IT Corp., Kore.ai, Inc., CogniCor Technologies, Other Major & Niche Player

In the final section of the report the report SWOT analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy has been examined properly taking all the factors of the market into consideration. A detailed analysis related to acquisition, expansion, technology, development has been made. Further, the long and short-term strategies adopted by the company have been evaluated, and the demand of the chatbot in the near future is estimated in advance to overcoming the unforeseen circumstances.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of chatbot market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Flow chatbots

– Artificially intelligent chatbots

– One-way AI

– Two-way AI

– Hybrids

By Application

– Bots for Service

– Bots for Social Media

– Bots for Payments/Order Processing

– Bots for Marketing

– Others

By End Use Verticals

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Media & Entertainment

– Travel & Tourism

– E-commerce

– Other

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Existor

– Pandorabots, Inc.

– Nuance Communications, Inc.

– Next IT Corp.

– Kore.ai, Inc.

– CogniCor Technologies

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Chatbot Market

3. Global Chatbot Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Chatbot Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Chatbot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Chatbot Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Flow chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Artificially intelligent chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. One-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Two-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Hybrids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Chatbot Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Bots for Service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Bots for Social Media Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Bots for Payments/Order Processing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Bots for Marketing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Chatbot Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Vertical

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Vertical

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Vertical

12.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Media & Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Travel & Tourism Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.1.4. Flow chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Artificially intelligent chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.1. One-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.2. Two-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Hybrids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.2.2.4. Bots for Service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Bots for Social Media Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Bots for Payments/Order Processing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Bots for Marketing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End Use Vertical

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Vertical

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Vertical

13.2.3.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Media & Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Travel & Tourism Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.1.4. Flow chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Artificially intelligent chatbots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.1. One-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.2. Two-way AI Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Hybrids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Application

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.3.2.4. Bots for Service Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Bots for Social Media Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Bots for Payments/Order Processing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Bots for Marketing Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By End Use Vertical

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Vertical

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Vertical

13.3.3.4. Healthcare Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Retail Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Media & Entertainment Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Travel & Tourism Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. E-commerce Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.10. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

