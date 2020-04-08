Global Digital Health Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

Digital health is the digital revolution of the health, healthcare, living and society which helps to improve an individual’s health. Digital health is more personalized and precise. According to the KD Market Insights, the digital health market is predicted to achieve CAGR of 12.7% during the forecasted period of 6 years i.e. 2018-2023. The government initiatives in improving healthcare facilities, increase expenditure are one of the major factors that have driven the demand of the digital health market.

Digital health market research provides a information related to its global market and insights of the market. Key industry drivers, challenges, market trends of the market have been discussed to provide a detailed overview of its market. The report has been divided on the basis of application along and by geography. This research also provides an evaluation of key stakeholders and their strategies that help the company to succeed in the market.

The Digital health market has been divided on the basis of the offering, by product, end-user and geography. On the basis of offering it is further divided into hardware, software and by services. By product, it is divided into healthcare information systems, Clinical solutions, electronic health record, clinical decision support system, mHealth, computerized physician order entry, Non-clinical solutions, wearable devices, diagnostic and monitoring devices and digital therapeutic devices. The end-users are patients, hospitals, clinics, caregivers and others. The report gives detailed insights into every segment have been evaluated properly to understand the market size for the Digital health market across different regions.

The research provides information related to the new technologies emerging in the market and its direct impact on the market. The report contains the leading trends within countries that contribute to overall market growth as well as analyze the factors that are responsible for drivers’ impact in each region. The geography covered in this report includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report reflects around the current scenario of the market and the objective Digital health market aims to achieve. The study covers various regions across the world. For this consideration, 2017 is considered as the base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019-2023 as a forecasted year. The segments have been further divided into with a purpose to examine the market properly. Each segment is carefully studied to remove any chances of mistakes. While collecting particular information and to undergo the growth factor each segment contributes. Our research features the detailed level of facts & information to understand the key factors affecting the Digital health market.

In the final part of the research, a competitive dynamic has been shown that will give the market to identify the needs of its potential customers and the benefits that the market is being able to provide it. It provides information related to finance situation of the company, revenue generated on the basis of geographical distribution, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities. The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in Digital health market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, UnitedHealth Group, Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, and Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Digital Health Market

3. Global Digital Health Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Digital Health Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Digital Health Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

9.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Digital Health Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User

11.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Offering

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

12.2.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Product

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.2.2.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By End User

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User

12.2.3.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Offering

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

12.3.1.4. Hardware Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Product

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.3.2.4. Healthcare Information Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.1. Clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.2. Electronic Health Record Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.3. Clinical Decision Support System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.3.1. mHealth Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.3.2. Computerized Physician Order Entry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.4.4. Non-clinical Solutions Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Wearable Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5.1. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5.2. Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By End User

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment End User

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment End User

12.3.3.4. Patients Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Caregivers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

