Global NAND Flash Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2022

A significant aim of NAND flash growth represented to decrease the expenditure per bit as well as to expand most extreme chip limit so flash memory can contend with magnetic storage devices, for instance, hard disks. NAND flash has discovered a market in devices to those big documents are often replaced and uploaded. Digital cameras, MP3 players also USB flash drive employs NAND technology.

The worldwide market for NAND flash is likely to record a remarkable double digit CAGR of 18.4%, and will account for a market value of more than US$ 88,000 Million through 2017-2022.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of region, the overall market is assessed across Europe, Latin America, North America, APEJ, Japan and MEA. North America is projected to be the biggest market for NAND flash drives among others globally.

On the basis of application, the worldwide market is categorised into DVC, DSC, portable media player, USB drive, game console, SSD, tablet, mobile phones and others. The SSD category will be witnessing the biggest revenue growth and is anticipated to register a value of above US$ 13,000 Million in the worldwide market through 2022 end. The mobile phone category will be witnessing the second biggest growth in revenue terms in the worldwide market and is anticipated to reflect the biggest CAGR growth, all through 2022.

Based on the type, the overall market is segmented into TLC (three bit per cell), MLC (two bit per cell) and SLC (one bit per cell). The MLC (two bit per cell) segment will witness the largest growth in revenue terms and is anticipated to reflect a value of about US$ 6,000 Million in the worldwide market during 2017. The TLC (three bit per cell) will be the second largest market in terms of revenue in the worldwide market during 2017 along with record the largest CAGR in the worldwide market during 2022.

The overall market on the basis of density is categorised into 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB and above. The ‘128 GB’ category will be the biggest market in terms of revenue and is projected to reflect a value of about US$ 3,000 Million in the worldwide market during 2017. The 256 GB and above will be the second biggest market in revenue terms in the worldwide market for NAND flash during 2017. This segment will record the biggest CAGR all through 2022.

Key Market Players

