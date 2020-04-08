Global Organic Food Market is Expected to Surpass at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2023

According to KD market insights, organic food market is forecasted to grow at 16.5% CAGR by 2023. It is becoming one of the major trends across the globe. It is anticipated that market will have notable amount of revenue growth by 2023. Rise in awareness regarding the advantages of organic food industry intake is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Moreover, increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, growth in environmental concerns, increase in health hazard diseases due to inorganic foods are some other driving factors of organic food market.

Organic Food market provides a detailed study of the value growth in the market and the insights that are the reason behind the demand and the popularity of the Organic food. The reports cover a detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and the structure of the market. The report has been divided on the basis of application, by product and by geographical location. Further, the competitive landscape has been provided for the better understandability of the market and its key market players.

The global Organic food market is expected to evaluate growth for a forecast period of 6 years due to the benefits it provides to its customers. The report illustrates the facts and figures about the market to evaluate current trends, competitors and challenges faced in the market.

The market is divided on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, market is sub-segmented as fruits and vegetables, meats and poultry, dairy products, frozen and processed food and others. By Distribution channel, market is divided as supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online stores and others.

In the research, every geographical area has been taken into consideration to provide an accurate analysis of every area and the demand from a particular area so that further modification can be made according to the data collected. The geography covered in the report is North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe),Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America),Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report reflects the current situation of the market and the factors to be considered for the existence of the organic food in the market. For this consideration 2017 is considered as the base year, 2018 as an estimated year, and 2019-2013 is considered as the forecast period. The deep analysis of the major players in the market has been provided to understand the plans, policies of the competitors and the strategies adopted by them to grab their target market. It also helps the product to analyze the market and help them to adopt the new strategies they need to survive in the market. The major players in the market are Earth’s Best, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Nature Nate’s, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Hain Celestial, General Mills Inc., United Natural Foods, Inc., SpartanNash, Albertsons, LLC, Cargill, Inc. and Other Prominent Players.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of organic food market with respect to following sub-markets



By Product

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Meats and Poultry

– Dairy Products

– Frozen and Processed Foods

– Others



By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Specialty Stores

– Online Stores

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Earth’s Best

– Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

– Nature Nate’s

– The WhiteWave Foods Company

– Hain Celestial

– General Mills Inc.

– United Natural Foods, Inc.

– SpartanNash

– Albertsons, LLC

– Cargill, Inc.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Organic Food Market

3. Global Organic Food Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Organic Food Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Organic Food Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Organic Food Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Fruits & Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Meats and Poultry Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Dairy Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Frozen and Processed Foods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Organic Food Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Fruits & Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Meats and Poultry Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Dairy Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Frozen and Processed Foods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Distribution Channel

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.2.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Fruits & Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Meats and Poultry Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Dairy Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Frozen and Processed Foods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Distribution Channel

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.2.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Product Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.4.1.4. Fruits & Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Meats and Poultry Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. Dairy Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.7. Frozen and Processed Foods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Distribution Channel

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4.2.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Product Type

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.5.1.4. Fruits & Vegetables Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.5. Meats and Poultry Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.6. Dairy Products Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.7. Frozen and Processed Foods Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.1.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2. By Distribution Channel

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.5.2.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.5. Specialty Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.6. Online Stores Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



