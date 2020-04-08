Global Pallet Trucks Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

Pallet trucks are manually operated trucks that are used for lifting and carrying pallets. According to the KD Market Insights, the market is expected to raise CAGR of 6.5% during the forecasted period 2018-2023. The increase in the demand of the Pallet trucks is because of the rapid industrialization across the globe especially in developing countries such as India and China. Further, the pallet trucks are also used in small warehouses which have ultimately driven the demand of pallet trucks market around the globe.

The report covers the current scenario as well as future prediction of the Pallet Trucks Market during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report includes current market trends, the latest challenges, and key social responsibilities of the company that the company needs to achieve in the market. The Pallet trucks market during the forecast period of 6 years has overwhelming growth because of its latest collections according to the taste of the customers.

In this report, the pallet trucks market is segmented by type, load capacity, end-use industry, and by geography. On the basis of type, the market is sub-divided into hand pallet trucks, ride-on pallet trucks, and sit-on pallet trucks. They can be controlled either manually or electrically. By load capacity, it is divided into below 2000 kg, 2000-4000, 4000-6000, and above 6000 kg. The end- users are food and beverages, retail stores, wholesale distribution, freight& logistics, manufacturing and others.

Research covers the analysis of the market in the forecast year of 6 years 2018-2023 and gives a future forecast of the market. The report is divided into various segments to analyze every segment properly so that the demand and requirements of a particular region are known in advance and the products can be modified according to particular region requirements. This report covers various regions geographically around the globe such as North America(U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, France and Rest of Europe), Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa(North Africa, GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific).

For the examination, 2017 is considered as Base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019- 2023 as a forecasted year. All the factors are considered while providing the data about the market. The segments are further divided into sub-segments for the better examination of the pallet trucks market.

The plans, policies and strategies of the key industry holders in the market have been formulated to formulate the policies according to the rivals and competitors. The major techniques are also been taken into consideration to keep a check on the market concisely. The key market players are Jungheinrich AG, Toyota-forklifts.EU, Lokpal Industries, Crown Equipment Corporation, PUMA LIFT TRUCKS PVT. LTD., The Raymond Corporation, STILL GmbH, Richmond Wheel & Castor Co, LOC France, CLARK, and Other Prominent Players.

In the final section of the report the analysis of the company’s business and the performance about the revenue breakup by segment, key facts, risk analysis, SWOT analysis, financial information, company’s overview, business strategy, marketing and distribution and about new product analysis, recent news related to acquisition, development, research, expansion have been considered. Moreover, the long and short-term strategies adopted by the company have been evacuated from time to time for the better overview of the product and the demand of the Pallet trucks market is estimated in order to have a better vision for the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of pallet trucks market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Hand Pallet Trucks

– Ride-on Pallet Trucks

– Sit-on Pallet Trucks

By Control

– Manual

– Electric

– Others

By Load Capacity

– Below 2000 kg

– 2000-4000 kg

– 4000-6000 kg

– Above 6000 kg

By End Use Industry

– Food & Beverage

– Retail Stores

– Wholesale Distribution

– Freight & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Jungheinrich AG

– toyota-forklifts.eu

– Lokpal Industries

– Crown Equipment Corporation

– PUMA LIFT TRUCKS PVT. LTD.

– The Raymond Corporation

– STILL GmbH

– Richmond Wheel & Castor Co

– LOC France

– CLARK

– Other Prominent Players

