Global Prestressed Concrete Market Size 2019: Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2023

Prestressed Concrete Market, By Product (Epoxy coated PC strand, Uncoated PC strand, and Galvanized PC strand), By Manufacturing process (Pre-tensioning, and Post-tensioning), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The prestressed concrete market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.32% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global prestressed concrete market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. The reason is attributed to the to the extensive use of such concrete in multistoried buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. Prestressed concrete is used typically to overcome the weakness of regular concrete during tension which can be removed with the product.

The growth in construction industry, increasing investment in infrastructure upgradation, and the technology advancement is expected to widen the scope for prestressed concrete during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region, to see a moderate increase in the prestressed concrete market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global prestressed concrete market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market with the highest growth rate, followed by North America, and Europe, primarily due to the increasing investments in the construction projects. The rising number of repair and renovation projects in the region has further widened the scope for prestressed concrete.

Commercial and Residential segment, to occupy a fairly larger share in the overall prestressed concrete market

Based on end-user, both the residential and commercial segment is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate between the period of 2018 to 2023, especially in the region of Asia-Pacific. The reason is attributed broadly to the emergence of global players in the Asia-Pacific construction market, and investment inflow in construction projects. There is seen a increasing projects of remodelling/renovation in both commercial and residential spaces, especially in the markets of North America. The prestressed concrete is used heavily in repair and remodelling projects due to the ease of usage of prestressed concrete in such projects.

By Manufacturing process



Pre-tensioning

Admixtures Post-tensioning

By Product



Epoxy coated PC strand

Uncoated PC strand

Galvanized PC strand

By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region



North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



Key Players

The prominent players in the prestressed concrete market are Bekaert (Belgium), Insteel Engineers (India), US Concrete Products Corporation (US), Coastal Precast (US), Oldcastle Precast (US), Elematic Precast Technology, Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany), and Eco Chimneys Private Limited (India) among others.

