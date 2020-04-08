High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market Review, In-Depth Analysis, Research, Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Overview

Due to technological advancement, high-performance computing as a service is being considered a necessity for enterprises in order to obtain meaningful insights from a huge amount of unstructured as well as structured data. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global high-performance computing as a service market that sees hike for this market at 12.8% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2019 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 9.50 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7345

The factor most essential for global high-performance computing as a service market growth is technological advancement. Other factors escalating the market growth include growing data due to growing end-users, the need for complex computational power, flexible pricing, need for better random access memory (RAM) management, and need for the highly complex computational processor. However, integration of high-performance computing can be costlier for small & medium enterprises (SMEs), and it sometimes turns out to incur high switching cost for large enterprises.

Segments

The global high-performance computing as a service market segmentation segments the market into component, deployment, organization size, verticals, and lastly, region. The component-based segmentation segments this market into platform and services. The services segment has been sub-segmented into consulting service, integration service, and maintenance & support services.

Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Regarding organization size, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, and retail & e-commerce.

The regional segmentation of the global high-performance computing as a service market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is the leader in the global market due to advancement in the development of supercomputing facilities, the presence of key market players and technological advancement. The cream of this regional market includes USA, Canada, Mexico.

Key Players

The key players in the global High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market include Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc. (USA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (USA), Alibaba Cloud (China), Amazon Web Services (USA), Atos SE (France), Cisco Systems Inc (USA), Dell Inc (USA), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Google LLC (USA), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (China), IBM Corporation (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), The MathWorks Inc (USA), Microsoft Corporation (USA), Nimbix Inc. (USA), Nvidia Corporation (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), Penguin Computing (USA), R Systems NA Inc (USA), Rescale Inc (USA), Sabalcore Computing Inc (USA), Silicon Mechanics Inc (USA), ToutVirtual Inc (USA), T-Services (Russia), and Wolfram Alpha LLC (USA).

Regional Analysis

Europe is the second largest regional market due to majority reasons being the same as those in North America. The most relevant country-specific markets in this region are Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK.

Asia Pacific region can be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period due to growth in the semiconductor industry, and digital infrastructure. The major country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment covers the countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Latin America is a small market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of education, lack of awareness, lack of skilled labor, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of technological advancement.

Latest Industry News

Google is planning to launch a cloud service in Jakarta in 2020. 10 APR 2019

The global digital transformation leader Atos has announced Open Hybrid Cloud, a fully-managed, on-premise solution that not only ensures smooth transitions businesses from traditional to cloud-native operations but also accelerates enterprises’ move to a hybrid cloud strategy. This solution incorporates key components of Google Cloud’s Anthos. 9 APR 2019

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7345

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Component, 2019–2023

Table 2 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Organization Size, 2019–2023

Table 3 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Deployment, 2019–2023

Table 4 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Vertical, 2019–2023

Table 5 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global High-Performance Computing As A Service Market In 2019, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]