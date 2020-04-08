High Throughput Screening Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide 2017– 2027

High Throughput Screening Market – Overview

The global high throughput screening market is presumed to experience a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2027) owing to the technological advancements in this market, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). High throughput screening is referred to as a drug discovery technique employed for evaluation and screening of a large number of biological effectors and modulators against selected target. The aim of high throughput screening technique is to pump drug discovery process by screening large number of compound libraries like genomics, combinatorial chemistry, protein, and peptide libraries.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The global high throughput screening market is likely to register a significant CAGR during the assessment period due to the technological advancements such as creation of novel technological platforms, automation of liquid handling, and development of analytical tools to deal with huge quantities of data. Also, growing competition among the pharma companies with respect to commercialization demand and pioneering drug discovery is rising at a rapid pace, thereby driving the market for high throughput screening. Moreover, due to its inevitable use in research and production, the global market for high throughput screening is considered to flourish. With rising capital investment by key players and research organizations operating in the market, the demand for high throughput screening has triggered.

On the flip side, high cost coupled with increased time consumption of high throughput screening techniques are some of the major factors considered to impede the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

Feb 12, 2019, NanoTemper Technologies announced the introduction of Dianthus, a technology that boasts the capability of fast, non-stop drug discovery screening. It can be integrated into any automation solutions and workflow with absolute ease. It has no down-time and can run for 24×7 without any requirement of cleaning. The technology stands out as the new benchmark in the high-throughput screening market.

Feb 04, 2019, Ncardia, a leading organization that offers human iPSC-derived cell-based services and assays for the discovery of drug and its development, revealed the launch of its new drug screening platform called DiscoverHIT. The platform enables researchers to bring better and accurate medicines to the patients in a faster and timely manner.

Leading Key Players

Roche (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Life Technologies Corporation (US)

Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. (US)

High Throughput Screening Market – Segmentation

The market segmentation of High-throughput Screening is segmented on the following basis: application, product, and end-users.

By application, the market includes Toxicology, Target Identification, Stem Cell Biology, Primary Screening, and others.

By products, the market comprises consumables, software, instruments, and others.

By end-users, the market includes pharmaceutical companies/manufacturers, government organizations, Hospitals and clinics, research facilities, and others

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional market segmentation of High-throughput Screening market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North American region is the global geographical market leader of high-throughput screening and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The demanding R&D initiatives undertaken herein is the major factor that is driving the market growth of this region. High expenditure in healthcare coupled with substantial investments from government and private entities for R& purposes are sure to push the market reach of the North American region.

Europe is the second-largest market and is projected to grow at a substantially fast-paced CAGR percentage during the forecast period. Government support and initiatives are some of the major reasons accelerating the market push of Europe. Additionally, the booming pharmaceutical industry and a resurging economy are further adding fuel to the market potential.

Asia-Pacific is growing at a rapid scale and is expected to come out as one of the most lucrative global markets in the forthcoming years. With over half of the world’s total population residing in this region, it provides immense growth opportunities for high-throughput screening market. Moreover, venture capitalists and private equity firms are investing more and more in the HTS market in nations like India, Japan, and China.

