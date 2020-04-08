Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Research, Key Players, Share, Outlook & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market – By Type (Industrial Grade, LCP Grade), By Application (Chemicals, Polymer, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market is expected to mask a notable CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period. Wide industrial application range of p-hydroxybenzoic acid or 4-hydroxybenzoic acid is driving the growth of global 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market across all region. 4-hydroxybenzoic acid finds application in numerous sectors including pharmaceutical, chemical and others.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market with respect to following sub-markets

By Type

– Industrial Grade

– LCP Grade

By Application

– Chemicals

– Polymer

– Pharmaceuticals

– Cosmetics

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Merck KGaA

– Bvco

– LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant

– Shengxiao Chemical

– UENO Fine Chemicals

– TCI Chemicals

– Kerafast

– MP Biomedicals, LLC.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2017

7.2. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market

11. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

12.2.2.1. Industrial Grade

12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2. LCP Grade

12.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Strategic Insights

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.4.1.1. Chemicals

13.4.1.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.2. Polymer

13.4.1.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.3. Pharmaceuticals

13.4.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.4. Cosmetics

13.4.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

