Hyper Scale Data Centers Market Strategic Assessment, Research, Region, Share and Global Expansion by 2023

Market Highlights

The hyper scale data center market is expected to touch an exponential growth at 27% CAGR over the assessment period (2017-2023). Hyper scale as the name suggests is everything about attaining big scale in computing, particularly for purposes of cloud computing or big data. The hyper scale infrastructure has been designed for horizontal scalability which leads to improved levels of throughput, performance and redundancy to allow high availability and fault tolerance. Often hyper scale depends on virtual networking and server architectures that are massively scalable.

Businesses of the current era are largely dependent on the internet and this has transformed in the manner in which things work as well as operate. The hyper scale data centers use applications which work together through the cloud services and the web. It is this shift that has resulted in the development of the hyperscale data center. This is built around three chief concepts- appropriate revenue, scalability for computing tasks to guarantee efficient performance as per the demand and the distributed systems and infrastructure capable of supporting the hyper scale data center operations. The hyper scale data center market is in great demand as it offers a wide range of applications in different industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, government utilities, BFSI, IT and telecom.

Some of the key factors that is propelling the growth of the global hyper scale data center market include fall in operational expenditures, high spending on hyper scale data center technologies, increasing need for drop in capital and growing needs for high performance applications. Moreover, the increasing number of users choosing such technological solutions is predicted to augment the data infrastructure which in turn is anticipated to improve the hyper scale data center market. Increasing application of such data centers in various sectors along with power efficiency is predicted to improve the overall growth of the hyper scale data center market during the assessment period. However, the rising generation of heat from such technological solutions and power failure may affect the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

In Market Research Future (MRFR) report, the global hyper scale data center market is segmented on the basis of solutions, type and vertical.

Based on solutions, the hyper scale data center market is segmented into service, software, server and storage.

Based on type, it is segmented into cloud providers, enterprises and colocation providers.

Based on vertical, the hyper scale data center market is segmented into energy & utilities, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government and defense. Of these, IT & Telecom accounted for the maximum share in the hyper scale data center market owing to the growth in IT services and re-architect data centers. BFSI too had the highest revenue due to growing competition in the financial sector, rising consumer trends and fraud detection. Therefore, they are using hyper scale data center technologies especially for efficiency amid the domains.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global hyper scale data center market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America leads the market due to low operational cost, adoption of such solutions by different domains and increasing investments for such technological solutions. North America has a good number of IT industry giants and internet giants which are making headway in the hyper scale data center market, thereby making this region the most significant with regards to market share and also revenue generated. Moreover, the increase in the use of cloud-based solutions is another major factor that is driving the hyper scale data center market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have a favorable growth during the assessment period due to increasing development of IT infrastructure, growing demand for different technological solutions and increasing data center traffic.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global hyper scale data center market includes Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Dell Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Broadcom Ltd. (US), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Cavium (US), Lenovo Group Ltd (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), IBM Corporation (US) and Cisco Systems, Inc (US).

October 2018- Leading global data center REIT, CyrusOne has entered into a partnership with Agriport A7 to develop hyperscale data centers in Middenmeer, Netherlands.

September 2018- Social media giant, Facebook Inc is all set to build a massive hyperscale data center in Singapore. The facility will run on cent percent renewable energy, chiefly solar power and this project will offer countless new jobs both at the time of construction and also after it is up and running.

March 2017- HPE made a collaboration with BASF to create a new supercomputer cluster for accelerating its research as well as modelling capabilities along with digitizing its worldwide research program effectively.

