Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global indoor air quality monitoring device market is expected to mask a CAGR of 7.8% during the projected period. The market of indoor air quality monitoring device is majorly driven on the back of Factors such as growing popularity of smart homes, rising technological advancements in the field of indoor air monitoring devices, rising adoption of green building & smart home technologies and spiked penetration of smart across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements have made these devices compact, comfortable, and easy to use. This factor is expected to propel the growth of indoor air quality monitoring device market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of indoor air quality monitoring device market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Fixed

– Portable Monitors

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Private Establishments

– Government Buildings

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– AZ Instruments

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Emerson Electric Co.

– 3M Company

– TSI, Inc.

– Ingersoll Rand Plc.

– HORIBA, Ltd.

– Testo AG

– Aeroqual

– Awair

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market

3. Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Fixed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Portable Monitors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Private Establishments Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Government Buildings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.2.1.4. Fixed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1.4.1.1. Portable Monitors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.7. Private Establishments Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.8. Government Buildings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Type

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.3.1.4. Fixed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1.4.1.1. Portable Monitors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2. By Application

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.3.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.7. Private Establishments Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.8. Government Buildings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Type

11.4.1.1. Introduction

11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4.1.4. Fixed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1.4.1.1. Portable Monitors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2. By Application

11.4.2.1. Introduction

11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.7. Private Establishments Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.8. Government Buildings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Type

11.5.1.1. Introduction

11.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.5.1.4. Fixed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.1.4.1.1. Portable Monitors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2. By Application

11.5.2.1. Introduction

11.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.5.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2.7. Private Establishments Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2.8. Government Buildings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Type

11.6.1.1. Introduction

11.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.6.1.4. Fixed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.1.4.1.1. Portable Monitors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2. By Application

11.6.2.1. Introduction

11.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.6.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2.7. Private Establishments Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2.8. Government Buildings Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.3. By Country

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

