Industry Verticals: Global e-clinical Trials Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025

The general market for e-clinical Trials has been analysed on various points of view that are practically present in the scenario, and have affected the market situation to the large extent. The report also presents exceptional experience and data identified with global e-clinical Trials market. The major reasons for the report is to detail out certain positive and obstructive factors focuses about the market circumstances with the objective that potential speculators have a decent idea and learning about the market they are willing to put resources into.

In 2018, the global e-clinical Trials market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acceliant

ActiGraph

eClinicalWorks

IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions

LMK Clinical Research Consulting

Lucidworks

Medrio

Parallel6

Symphony Clinical Research

Perceptive Informatics

EClinical Solutions

Ecrfplus

Clincase

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Laboratory

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Company

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

