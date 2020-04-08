Latest Research report on Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market by Component Type (System Type and Sensor Type) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) offers an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. This system consists of sensors that are applicable in adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, park assist, blind spot detection system, adaptive front lighting system, and others. Emphasis on consumer safety, impending need for comfort, and increase in government regulations that ensure safety drive the market growth. However, complexity & difficulty in testing systems, pricing pressure, and inflation impede the suggested growth. Implementation of ADAS in low-cost cars and increased electronic content and electronic integration are the prevalent trends in this industry.

The advance driver assistance systems market is segmented based on component type and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into system type and sensor type. The system type further is divided into tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitor system, intelligent parking assist system, adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front-lighting system, and others (night vision system and driver monitoring system); while the sensor type includes image sensor, LiDAR sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, RADAR, and LASER. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global advance driver assistance systems market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT TYPE

– System Type

– – Tire Pressure Monitoring System

– – Drowsiness Monitor System

– – Intelligent Parking Assist System

– – Adaptive Cruise Control System

– – Blind Spot Object Detection System

– – Lane Departure Warning System

– – Adaptive Front-lighting System

– – Others (Night Vision System and Driver Monitoring System)

– Sensor Type

– – Image Sensor

– – LiDAR Sensor

– – Ultrasonic Sensor

– – Infrared Sensor

– – RADAR

– – LASER

BY REGION

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Magna International Inc.

– Autoliv Inc.

– Continental AG

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Valeo

– Denso Corporation

– NXP Semiconductor

– Panasonic Corporation

– Renesas Electronics Corporation

– Texas Instruments

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High demand for safety features

3.5.1.2. Increased demand for comfort while driving

3.5.1.3. Stringent safety rules and regulations

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial cost and complex structure

3.5.2.2. Lower efficiency in bad weather conditions

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems

3.5.3.2. Advent of multifunctional systems

CHAPTER 4 ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. SYSTEM TYPE

4.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

4.2.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Drowsiness monitor system

4.2.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Intelligent parking assist system (IPAS)

4.2.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.5. Adaptive cruise control system

4.2.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.6. Blind spot object detection system

4.2.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.7. Lane departure warning system

4.2.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.8. Adaptive front-lighting system

4.2.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.9. Others (night vision system and driver monitoring system)

4.2.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.9.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. SENSOR TYPE

4.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2. Image sensor

4.3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Lidar sensor

4.3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Ultrasonic sensor

4.3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Infrared (IR) sensor

4.3.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Radar sensor

4.3.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.6.3. Long range radar

4.3.6.4. Short range radar

4.3.7. Laser

4.3.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. NORTH AMERICA

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. EUROPE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. LAMEA (LATIN AMERICA, MIDDLE EAST, AND AFRICA)

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



