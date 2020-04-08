Latest Research report on Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market: By Product Type – (Cabin Surveillance System, Cargo Surveillance System, Cockpit Access Surveillance System and Ground Maneuvering Camera System); By Aircraft Type – (Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Regional Jets and Turboprop); By Assembly – (Retro-Fit and Line-Fit); By Application – (Personal & Passenger Aircrafts and Logistics & Cargo Aircraft) Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Various aviation organizations have mandated the installation of cameras in aircrafts. The commercial aircraft video surveillance market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for commercial aircraft video surveillance was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Increasing Demand for Commercial Aircrafts

Rising number of air passengers is resulting in increased demand for commercial aircrafts which is expected to intensify the demand for commercial aircraft video surveillance systems. According to International Air Transport Association, the number of air passengers is forecasted to increase by 2X between 2016 and 2035. This in turn is anticipated to propel the demand for commercial aircrafts. Further, number of jet planes and narrow body aircraft will increase which is envisioned to foster the growth of global commercial aircraft video surveillance market.

Innovation and Development of Advanced Camera Systems

Manufacturers of aircraft video surveillance are focusing on development of advanced aircraft video surveillance systems such as day and night capable cameras. Further, there has been significant growth in number of freight planes due to increasing e-commerce business in developing nations. This further signal promising growth for global commercial aircraft video surveillance systems market.

Barriers – Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

Limited Number of Aircraft Surveillance Systems Manufacturers

Expertise and huge investments are required to run an aircraft visual surveillance system. This factor is limiting the entry of new market players. Further, presence of low number of market players is a restraint for global commercial aircraft video surveillance market.

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial aircraft video surveillance market by product type is segmented into cabin surveillance system, cargo surveillance system, cockpit access surveillance system and ground maneuvering camera system. The market for cabin surveillance system captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, cockpit access surveillance system segment is anticipated to propel at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments market during the forecast period.

Further, global commercial aircraft video surveillance market is also segmented by aircraft type which analyzes narrow body, wide body, regional jets and turboprop. Narrow body aircraft segment is likely to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In commercial aircraft video surveillance market, North America acquired leading position in global commercial aircraft video surveillance market. Strict mandates regarding the installation of surveillance cameras in aircraft is expected to bolster the growth of North America commercial aircraft video surveillance market. Moreover, Asia Pacific commercial aircraft video surveillance market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing aircraft production and rising air traffic are some of the key factors which are believed to propel the growth of Asia Pacific commercial aircraft video surveillance market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Securaplane Technologies Inc.

– UTC Aerospace System

– Airbus

– AD Aerospace

– Global Airworks, Inc.

– Latecoere Group

– navAero AB

– Orbit Technologies Ltd.

– Grain Craft, Inc.

– CABIN AVIONICS LIMITED

– Other Key & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market 2018

4.2. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

8.3. Cabin Surveillance systems

8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Cargo Surveillance Systems

8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Cockpit Surveillance Systems

8.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Ground Maneuvering Camera System

8.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Segmentation Analysis, By Aircraft Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

9.3. Narrow Body

9.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Wide Body

9.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Regional Jets

9.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Turboprop

9.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. Personal & Passenger Aircrafts

10.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Logistics & Cargo Aircraft

10.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market Segmentation Analysis, By Assembly

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Assembly

11.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Assembly

11.3. Retro Fit

11.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.4. Line Fit

11.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Commercial Aircraft Video Surveillance Market

12.2.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Product Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.2.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.2.3. Cabin Surveillance systems

12.2.2.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.4. Cargo Surveillance Systems

12.2.2.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Cockpit Surveillance Systems

12.2.2.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Ground Maneuvering Camera System

12.2.2.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Aircraft Type

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

12.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

12.2.3.3. Narrow Body

12.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.4. Wide Body

12.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.5. Regional Jets

12.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.6. Turboprop

12.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.4. By Application

Continue @…



