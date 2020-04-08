Latest Research report on Egg White Powder Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Egg White Powder Market: By Grade – (Food Grade and Technical); By Sales Channel – (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales): Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Egg White Powder Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The egg white powder market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for egg white powder was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Increasing Consumption of Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

Healthcare concerns has led to people switch towards preventive health approach over treatment. Further, this growth of health and wellness trends is catering significant growth opportunities for companies to grow and diversify their product offerings. Further, advantages of egg white protein such as lactose free can act as a replacement for milk-based protein powders. Moreover, leading companies are planning to enter into egg protein powder manufacturing which is anticipated to bolster the growth of global egg white powder market.

Increasing Population of Vegetarianism

Rising number of vegetarian populations is anticipated to create substantial demand for egg white powder. Further, there has been significant shift of meat eaters towards vegetarianism. This further signal promising growth for global egg white powder systems market.

Barriers – Egg White Powder Market

High Price as Compared to Eggs

Factors such as high price as compared to regular eggs is restraining the growth of egg white powder market. Further, low disposable income of population in developing and undeveloped nations is also restraining them to switch to egg white powder. for global egg white powder market.

Segmentation Analysis

The egg white powder market by grade type is segmented into food grade and technical. The market for food grade captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, food grade segment is anticipated to propel at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments market during the forecast period.

Further, global egg white powder market is also segmented by sales channel into direct sales and indirect sales. Indirect sales segment is likely to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In egg white powder market, North America acquired leading position in global egg white powder market. High awareness regarding health concerns is expected to bolster the growth of North America egg white powder market. Moreover, Asia Pacific egg white powder market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness about preventive healthcare among population are some of the key factors which are believed to propel the growth of Asia Pacific egg white powder market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Merck KGaA

– HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

– Kewpie Corporation

– NOW Health Group, Inc

– Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

– Avangardco

– Sanovo

– IGRECA

– JW Nutritional, LLC

– Rembrandt Foods

– Other Key & Niche Players

