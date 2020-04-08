Latest Research report on Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband Technology, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and Others), Application (Asset & Personnel Tracking, Location-Based Analytics, Navigation & Maps, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, Office Spaces, Public Spaces, Logistics & Warehouses, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system incorporates the deployment of sensory devices and tracking technologies to enable positioning, wayfinding, and asset tracking solutions among various industry verticals that include retail, healthcare, travel, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and others. It uses a network of devices for locating objects and people inside a building through wireless technology. Therefore, it is majorly being adopted as a mainstream technology across large office buildings, shopping malls & supermarkets, university buildings, museums, airports & railway stations, stadiums, warehouses, and others. In addition, advanced IPIN devices and solutions provide better connectivity, effective and quick access to precise location, indoor location-based services to deliver proximity marketing, workflow optimization through asset and personnel tracking, and enhanced indoor navigation and routing.

Rise in adoption of Bluetooth beacons, increase in demand for proximity marketing, surge in adoption of IoT in indoor positioning, and increase in penetration of connected devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, operational challenges and lack of infrastructure in developing countries are major factors expected to hamper the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market growth during the forecasted period. Furthermore, IPIN systems in healthcare and manufacturing sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented based on component, technology application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. Based on technology, the market is divided into ultra-wide band technology, Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, and others.

In terms of application, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented into asset & personnel tracking, location-based analytics, navigation & maps, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is segmented into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics & warehouses, and others. The regions expected to observe major growth in the global IPIN market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is dominated by key players such as HERE Technologies, Nextome, IndoorAtlas, Senion AB, Sensewhere, SPREO, Steerpath, indoo.rs, Pointr, and AirFinder.

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Software

– Hardware

– Services

By Technology

– Ultra-Wideband Technology

– Bluetooth Low Energy

– Wi-Fi

– Others

By Application

– Asset and Personnel Tracking

– Location-Based Analytics

– Navigation and Maps

– Others

By End Use Industry

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Travel & Hospitality

– Office spaces

– Public Spaces

– Logistics & Warehouses

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– HERE Technologies

– Nextome

– IndoorAtlas

– Senion AB

– Sensewhere

– SPREO

– Steerpath

– indoo.rs

– Pointr

– AirFinder

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Hardware

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. SERVICE

4.4.1. Overview

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. ULTRA-WIDEBAND TECHNOLOGY

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Bluetooth Low Energy

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. WI-FI

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. ASSET AND PERSONNEL TRACKING

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Location-Based Analytics

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. NAVIGATION AND MAPS

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY END USE INDUSTRY

7.1. Overview

7.2. HEALTHCARE

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. Retail

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. MANUFACTURING

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

7.5. Travel and Hospitality

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country

7.6. OFFICE SPACES

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.6.4. Market analysis by country

7.7. Public Spaces

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.7.4. Market analysis by country

7.8. LOGISTICS AND WAREHOUSES

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.8.4. Market analysis by country

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.9.3. Market size and forecast by region

7.9.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast by component

8.2.3. Market size and forecast by Technology

8.2.4. Market size and forecast by Application

8.2.5. Market size and forecast by End-Use Industry

8.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

8.2.7. U.S. INDOOR POSITIONING AND INDOOR NAVIGATION MARKET

Continue @…



