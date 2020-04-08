Latest Research report on Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits Market by Material Type (Indium Phosphide, Silica Glass, Silicon Photonics, Lithium Niobate, and Gallium Arsenide) and Application (Optical Fiber Communication, Optical Sensors, Bio Medical, Quantum Computing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Integrated Quantum Optical Circuits is a device that integrates multiple optical devices to form a single photonic circuit. It consists of complex circuit configurations due to integration of various optical devices including multiplexers, amplifiers, modulators, and others into a small compact circuit. It enables efficient electrical to optical conversions and allows devices to work at high temperature. These devices are much more efficient, have higher bandwidth, higher processing speed, and lower energy loss in comparison of traditional integrated circuits.

The optical fiber communication accounts for the highest market share in the global integrated quantum optical circuits market due to the extensive use of optical fiber by telecom industries in building or installing network infrastructures.

According to the International Telecommunications Union, 70% of the total global youth (15-24) population is accessing the internet; whereas, in the developed countries, 90% of the total young population is using the internet. Therefore, mobile broadband subscriptions grew with the annual growth rate of more than 20% in the past six years and reached 4.3 billion globally by end of 2017. The primary reason for such a huge adoption in mobile broadband services was the affordable price. Increase in government spending on digitization, decrease in the prices of smartphones, and improved tele density are the factors that drive the demand for high-speed internet connectivity. This is expected to influence the requirement of high bandwidth data and, in turn, drives the growth of the global integrated quantum optical circuits market.

The global integrated quantum optical circuits market is segmented into application, material type, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into optical fiber communication, optical sensors, bio medical, quantum computing, and others. Based on market type, the market is divided into indium phosphide (InP), silica glass, silicon (silicon photonics), lithium niobate (LiNbO3), and gallium arsenide (GaAs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global integrated quantum optical circuits market are Aifotec AG, Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Neophotonics Corporation, TE Connectivity, Oclaro Inc., Luxtera, Inc., and Emcore Corporation.

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach and retain their position in the market.

