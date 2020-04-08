Latest Research report on Nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market by Component (Processor, Power Supply, and Input/Output), Service (Training, Maintenance, and Consulting), Type (Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC), and Industry Vertical (Energy & Power, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global nano programmable logic controller (PLC) market was valued at $2,585 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $4,250 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.A nano programmable logic controller (PLC) is an electronic device used to monitor, control, and manage building systems, production processes, and power. It is designed to perform a single set of tasks, except under real-time constraints, with superior reliability and performance. These controllers are designed to be extremely robust, often capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and electrical noise to meet the demand for harsh industrial environments.

Requirement for compact automation solutions, enhanced efficiency, increased need for high-voltage operating devices are the key drivers of the global nano PLC market. However, high implementation cost and current leakage restrain the market growth. Integration of nano PLCs with human machine interface (HMI) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global nano programmable logic controllers (PLC) market is segmented based on component, service, type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is divided into processor, power supply, and input/output (I/O). The service segment includes training, maintenance, and consulting. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into fixed nano PLC and modular nano PLC. The industry vertical covered in the study include energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies profiled in the report include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Hitachi Ltd., IDEC Corporation, and General Electric.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Processor

– Power Supply

– Input/Output (I/O)

BY SERVICE

– Training

– Maintenance

– Consulting

BY TYPE

– Fixed Nano PLC

– Modular Nano PLC

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Energy & Power

– Automotive

– Oil & Gas

– Pharmaceutical

– Others (Food & Beverages and Pulp & Paper)

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

– – – U.S.

– – – Mexico

– – – Canada

– Europe

– – – UK

– – – Germany

– – – France

– – – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – – China

– – – Japan

– – – India

– – – South Korea

– – – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – – Latin America

– – – Middle East

– – – Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Rockwell Automation Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

– ABB Ltd.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Honeywell International

– Hitachi Ltd.

– IDEC Corporation

– General Electric

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXPerspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key FIndings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.3. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Market Share Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4 NANO PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER (PLC) MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Processor

4.2.1. Introduction

4.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Power Supply

4.3.1. Introduction

4.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Input/Output

4.4.1. Introduction

4.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 5 NANO PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER (PLC) MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Training

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Maintenance

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. Consulting

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 6 NANO PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER (PLC) MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Fixed NanPlc

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Modular NanPlc

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 7 NANO PROGRAMMABLE LOGIC CONTROLLER (PLC) MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Energy & Power

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

7.3. Automotive

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

7.4. Oil & Gas

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

Continue @…



