Latest Research report on Route Optimization Software Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Route Optimization Software Market by Solution (Software, Service), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise), User Type (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (On-demand Food Delivery, Taxi, Homecare & Field Services, Retail & FMCG, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Route Optimization Software Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Route optimization software provides optimized route planning for various applications such as pickup planning, route identification, cargo arrival time estimation, scheduled deliveries, and others. Various industry players, including Route4Me, Inc., Ifs Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Paragon Software Systems plc, and others, offer optimized route optimization software in the global market. Over the recent years, industry verticals such as transportation, retail, food & beverages, and others have implemented this software at a rapid pace to improve their goods delivery and assignments in the global market.

The global route optimization software market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to increase in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed as well as developing regions. In addition, growth in demand for efficient fleet management and on-time goods & material delivery augments the route optimization software market among several user groups such as large and small & medium enterprises. However, lack of proper ICT infrastructure in underdeveloped regions, including Africa and Latin America, is expected to restrain this growth.

The global route optimization software market is segmented based on solution, deployment type, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on user type, it is divided into the SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of deployment type, it is categorized by cloud and on-premise deployment. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into on-demand food delivery, taxi, homecare & field services, retail & FMCG, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as FLS- Fastleansmart, Geoconcept, MiTSystems, Optimoroute, Inc., ORTEC, Paragon Software Systems, PLC, Prism Visual Software, Inc., Route4Me, Inc., ROUTIFIC, and Wise Systems, Inc. are also provided. All these market players are involved in various market development strategies such as partnership, product innovation, and business expansion to augment their market reach in the global route optimization software market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global route optimization software market.

– In-depth analysis of the route optimization software industry is conducted based on market estimations of key segments from 2016 to 2023.

– Extensive analysis is performed by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the route optimization software market framework.

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Type

– Cloud

– On-premise

By User Type

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– On-demand Food Delivery

– Taxi

– Homecare & Field Services

– Retail & FMCG

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Russia

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Need for operational competency in route management

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for online cab booking

3.5.1.3. High focus on cloud deployment model

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth in internet of things (IoT)

CHAPTER 4 ROUTE OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. SERVICE

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 ROUTE OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CLOUD

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. ON-PREMISE

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 ROUTE OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY USER TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMES

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 ROUTE OPTIMIZATION SOFTWARE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. ON-DEMAND FOOD DELIVERY

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.3. TAXI

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.4. HOMECARE & FIELD SERVICES

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



