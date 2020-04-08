Latest Research report on Single-mode Optical Fiber Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Single-mode Optical Fiber Market by Type (G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656 and G.657), Applications (Telecommunication & Networking, Data Centers, CATV, Factory Automation & Industrial Networking, Military and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Single-mode Optical Fiber Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Single-mode optical fiber refers to the medium and technology that is used to transmit information from one source to another. The information is transmitted through optical cables as rapid light pulses. The receiving end of a fiber optic transmission translates the light pulses into binary values. The single-mode fiber is used for long distance installations, which range from 2 meters to 10,000 meters. It is a single glass fiber strand used to transmit a single-mode or ray of light. It features only one mode of transmission and carries higher bandwidths. Some single-mode optical fiber cables can achieve speeds of 10 Gbps over distance of 40 km. As single-mode cables require intricate calibration, their initial cost is higher as compared to their multimode counterpart. A single-mode optical fiber offers numerous advantages such as high attenuation & dispersion, higher data transmitting capabilities, usability within high-speed & large capacity networks, and others. These are used in numerous communication applications such as telecom, utility, community access television (CATV), military, and others, which drives the growth of the market.

Rise in need for fast & improved networking and network services and increase in penetration of broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to majorly drive the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. Moreover, rise in demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, high demand for optical fiber cable (OFC) in the IT & telecom sector, increase in internet penetration, and surge in adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity boost the industry growth. However, high installation cost and increased adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (OFC network) infrastructure is expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government has been investing in OFC network infrastructure to increase internet penetration across the country, which is in line with the government’s initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.

The global single-mode optical fiber market is categorized based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656, and G.657. The applications covered in the study include telecommunication & networking, CATV, data centers, factory automation & industrial networking, military, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include CommScope, Corning Inc., FiberHome, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd., Nexans S.A., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., The Prysmian Group, and Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company.

Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Key Market Segments:

By Type

– G.652

– G.653

– G.655

– G.656

– G.657

By Applications

– Telecommunication & Networking

– Data Centers

– CATV

– Factory Automation & Industrial Networking

– Military

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Sweden

– Germany

– Spain

– Russia

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players:

– CommScope

– Corning Inc.

– FiberHome

– Fujikura Ltd.

– Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd.

– Nexans S.A.

– Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

– Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

– The Prysmian Group

– Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & Type ls

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.4. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY DEVELOPMENT, 2015-2018 (%)

3.2.5. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY COMPANY, 2015-2018

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Widespread implementation of 5G

3.5.1.2. Increasing adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity

3.5.1.3. Emergence of internet of things (IoT)

3.5.1.4. Rising demand for single-mode optical fiber due to shortage of fiber

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High installation cost

3.5.2.2. Growth in the wireless communication systems

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements in the fiber optic cable technology

3.5.3.2. Rising investments in optical fiber cable (OFC) network infrastructure

CHAPTER 4: OPTICAL FIBER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. G.652

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. G.653

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. G.655

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. G.656

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. G.657

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: OPTICAL FIBER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. TELECOMMUNICATION & NETWORKING

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. DATA CENTERS

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. CATV

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. FACTORY AUTOMATION & INDUSTRIAL NETWORKING

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

5.6. MILITARY

5.6.1. Key market trends

5.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.4. Market analysis by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends

5.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: OPTICAL FIBER MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.3.4. U.S.

6.2.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.2.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.2.3.5. Canada

6.2.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.3.4. UK

6.3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.5. Sweden

6.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.6. Germany

6.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.7. Spain

6.3.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.8. Russia

6.3.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.9. France

6.3.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by Type

6.3.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



