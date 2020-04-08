Latest Research report on Smart Meter Data Management Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Smart Meter Data Management Market by Component (Software and Services), and Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Meter Data Management Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



A smart meter is an electronic device that records energy consumption in intervals and communicates it on a frequent basis for monitoring and billing. This device consists of hardware and software components. Hardware components of a smart meter include handheld devices, meter, hubs, storage devices, transceivers, powerline communication (PLC) modems, LCD display, and others, while software consists of smart meter includes meter data management system, meter data analytics software, network management software, and others. Smart meters also require frequent maintenance, upgradation, and other services in its lifespan.

Growth in demand for smart meters across the world to efficiently use energy sources and monitor energy consumptions drives the market growth. Further, supportive rules and regulations, as well as initiatives undertaken by the governing bodies of the nations, boosts the demand for smart meter data management products worldwide. However, the high cost of these meters and management of high volumes of data can be concerning factors that impact the market development. Nevertheless, increasing volume of meter data and high demand for predictive analysis are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the smart meter data management market.

The global smart meter data management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into meter data management system (MDMS), meter data analytics (MDA), and software communication. Services are further studied across consulting, project management, implementation and integration, and other support services. The MDMS market is further segmented into electric, gas, and water segments based on their application.

Based on deployment type, the smart meter data management market is divided into cloud based and on-premise. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Arad Group, Trilliant Holdings, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Itron, Siemens AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Enoro, ElectSolve Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., and Landis+Gyr.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis of the global smart meter data management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the smart meter data management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

– Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the smart meter data management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

– MDMS

By Application

– Electric

– Gas

– Water

– MDA

– Communication Software

– Services

– Consulting Services

– Project Management Services

– Implementation and Integration Services

– Other Support Services

By Deployment Type

– Cloud

– On-premise-

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Russia

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.1.1. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2017*

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.3. Degree of competition

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Threat of substitute

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS: MDMS MARKET

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Accelerated deployment of smart meters

3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of advanced metering infrastructure technologies

3.5.1.3. Increase in need for both prescriptive & predictive analytics

3.5.1.4. Incentives & efforts from government across the globe

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Data management issues

3.5.2.2. High installation costs of smart meters

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in volume of meter data

CHAPTER 4 SMART METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.1. Meter data management system (MDMS)

4.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.2. Meter data analytics (MDA)

4.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.3. Communication software

4.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.1. Consulting services

4.3.3.2. Project management

4.3.3.3. Implementation and integration

4.3.3.4. Other support services

CHAPTER 5 SMART METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CLOUD BASED

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. ON-PREMISE

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ELECTRIC

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. GAS

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. WATER

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 SMART METER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, software by type

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by deployment type

7.2.6. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.7. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.8. U.S.

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, software by type

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment type

7.2.8.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.9. Canada

7.2.9.1. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.9.2. Market size and forecast, software by type

7.2.9.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment type

7.2.9.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.10. Mexico

7.2.10.1. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.10.2. Market size and forecast, software by type

7.2.10.3. Market size and forecast, by deployment type

7.2.10.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, software by type

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by deployment type

7.3.6. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.7. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.8. UK

Continue @…



