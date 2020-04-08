Latest Research report on Vertical Farming Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Vertical Farming Market by Component (Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, and Others) and Growth Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, and Aquaponics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vertical Farming Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The global vertical farming market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $6.4billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2017 to 2023. Vertical farming is a nontraditional method to grow crops, which enables ease of harvesting, no effect of climate, high yield, minimal usage of pesticides, less area requirement, and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming, and saves nearly 200 tons of water on a daily basis.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5128



Aeroponics, a growth mechanism of vertical farming uses mist, mixed with vital nutrients, water, and oxygen and directs it to the open roots of the plants for their growth. This growth mechanism is a closed-loop system that uses approximately 95% less water than field farming. This technique does not use pesticides in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics has the capability to produce approximately 70% more yield as compared to traditional agriculture.

The demand for vertical farming is expected to increase rapidly across the globe during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in popularity of organic food, increase in urban population, and decrease on arable land. However, high initial investments and involvement of nascent technology hamper the market growth.

The global vertical farming market is segmented based on component, growth mechanism, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others. The building material segment is bifurcated into glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse. Based on growth mechanism, the market is categorized into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Major companies profiled in the report include AeroFarm, FarmedHere, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green, Everlight Electronics, Green Sense Farms, American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and others.

Key Benefits

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global vertical farming market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

– Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

– The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Market Segmentation

By Component

– Irrigation Component

– Lighting

– Sensor

– Climate Control

– Building Material

– Others

By Growth Mechanism

– Hydroponics

– Aeroponics

– Aquaponics

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Mexico

– – Canada

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Netherlands

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australia

– – Singapore

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

– AeroFarm

– FarmedHere

– Illumitex, Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Sky Green

– Everlight Electronics

– Green Sense Farms

– American Hydroponics

– Hort Americas

– Agrilution

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/vertical-farming-market

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.3. Opportunity

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. IRRIGATION COMPONENT

4.2.1. Introduction

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. LIGHTING

4.3.1. Introduction

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. SENSOR

4.4.1. Introduction

4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

4.5. CLIMATE CONTROL

4.5.1. Introduction

4.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast

4.6. BUILDING MATERIAL

4.6.1. Introduction

4.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast

4.6.4. Glass Greenhouse

4.6.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.6.5. Plastic Greenhouse

4.6.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Introduction

4.7.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL VERTICAL FARMING MARKET, BY GROWTH MECHANISM

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. HYDROPONICS

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. AEROPONICS

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. AQUAPONICS

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5128



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com