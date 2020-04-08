Latest Research report on Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A fresh report titled “Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Offerings (Component, Software, and Services), End User (Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprises, and Government), and Vertical (Telecom and IT, Financial services, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Wi-Fi Hotspot Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location providing Internet access over wireless local area network (WLAN) through a router linked to a service provider. Wi-Fi hotspots are used by enterprises, network operators, and communication service providers for data transmission and delivery of applications over Wi-Fi. Moreover, increase in adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and advanced network infrastructure have driven the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Internet connectivity. Furthermore, many portable devices, such as laptops and tablets, use Wi-Fi hotspots to access high-speed Internet services.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5131



The global Wi-Fi hotspot market is attributed to increase in use of cell phones and smart devices, growth in adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by hospitality, retail, and education sector, and adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by the network operators for data traffic offload. Further, introduction of mobile hotspots and the developing economies in Asia-Pacific and MEA is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market. However, meeting the bandwidth requirement of the applications, security issues, and other factors hinder the market growth for Wi-Fi hotspots.

Wi-Fi hotspot market is segmented based on offerings, end user, industry vertical, and region. Based on offerings, it is divided into component, software, and services. As per component, the market is classified into wireless hotspot gateways, wireless hotspot controllers, and mobile hotspot devices. Based on software, the market is analyzed across centralized hotspot management, Wi-Fi security software, Wi-Fi hotspot billing software, and cloud-based hotspot management. As per services, the Wi-Fi hotspot market is categorized into professional service, installation and integration services, consulting services, and managed services. As per end users, the market is segmented into communication service provider & network operators, enterprises, and government. Based on industry vertical, the global Wi-Fi hotspot market is studied across telecom and IT, financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and Latin America.

Key players of the Wi-Fi hotspot market profiled in the report include Aptilo Networks AB, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., iPass, Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Ericsson.

KEY BENEFITS

– In-depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi hotspot market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the Wi-Fi hotspot market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players in the global Wi-Fi hotspot market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Wi-Fi Hotspot Market key SEGMENTS:

By Offerings

– Component

– – Wireless Hotspot Gateways

– – Wireless Hotspot Controllers

– – Mobile Hotspot Devices

– Software

– – Centralized Hotspot Management

– – Wi-Fi Security Software

– – Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing Software

– – Cloud-Based Hotspot Management

– Services

– – Professional Service

– – Installation and Integration Services

– – Consulting Services

– – Managed Services

By End User

– Communication Service Provider & Network Operators

– Enterprises

– Government

By Vertical

– Telecom and IT

– Financial Services

– Education

– Healthcare

– Hospitality

– Transportation

– Retail

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– MEA

– Latin America

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Aptilo Networks AB

– Boingo Wireless, Inc.

– Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– iPass, Inc.

– NETGEAR Inc.

– Nokia Corporation

– Ericsson

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/wi-fi-hotspot-market

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

1.4.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.1.1. New Product Launches

3.2.1.2. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.2.1.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2.2. End User Analysis

3.2.2.1. Wi-Fi enabled equipment shipments is expected to reach 4.9 billion by 2017

3.2.2.2. Proportion of smartphones

3.2.2.3. Proliferation of devices used for connectivity

3.2.3. Ecosystem and roles

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.3. Degree of competition

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Threat of substitute

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing use of cell phones and smart devices

3.5.1.2. Growth in adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by the retail, hospitality, and education sectors

3.5.1.3. Adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by the network operators for data traffic offload

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Meeting the bandwidth requirement of the applications

3.5.2.2. Security issues

3.5.2.3. Authenticating to the hotspot provider

3.5.2.4. Radio frequency range and multipath interference

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Introduction of mobile hotspot

3.5.3.2. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and MEA

CHAPTER 4 WI-FI HOTSPOT MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.2. WIRELESS HOTSPOT GATEWAYS

4.3. WIRELESS HOTSPOT CONTROLLERS

4.4. MOBILE HOTSPOT DEVICES

CHAPTER 5 WI-FI HOTSPOT MARKET BY SOFTWARE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. CENTRALIZED HOTSPOT MANAGEMENT

5.3. WI-FI SECURITY SOFTWARE

5.4. WI-FI HOTSPOT BILLING SOFTWARE

5.5. CLOUD BASED HOTSPOT MANAGEMENT

CHAPTER 6 WI-FI HOTSPOT MARKET BY SERVICES

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.2. PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

6.3. INSTALLATION AND INTEGRATION SERVICES

6.4. CONSULTING SERVICES

6.5. MANAGED SERVICES

CHAPTER 7 WI-FI HOTSPOT MARKET BY END USER

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2. COMMUNICATION SERVICE PROVIDERS AND NETWORK OPERATORS

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.3. ENTERPRISES

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.4. GOVERNMENT

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 8 WI-FI HOTSPOT MARKET BY VERTICAL

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. TELECOM & IT

8.2.1. Key market trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast

8.3. FINANCIAL SERVICES

8.3.1. Key market trends

8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast

8.4. EDUCATION

8.4.1. Key market trends

8.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.4.3. Market size and forecast

8.5. HEALTHCARE

8.5.1. Key market trends

8.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.5.3. Market size and forecast

8.6. HOSPITALITY

8.6.1. Key market trends

8.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.6.3. Market size and forecast

8.7. TRANSPORTATION

8.7.1. Key market trends

8.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.7.3. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5131



About Us:

​

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com