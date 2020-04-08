Lead Acid Battery Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 4.2% Forecast by 2023

According to research made by KD Market Insights, Lead acid battery Market is expected to mask at CAGR of 4.2%. If CAGR growth remains continuous, then the market is expected to rise to the valuation of USD 72.6 billion by end of 2023. The current estimation for the market is USD 56.7 Billion in 2017. The research has been done for the span of 6 years in which 2017 is taken as the base year, 2018 as estimated year and 2019-2023 as the forecasted year.

The lead-acid battery is the oldest type of rechargeable battery which was invented in 1859 by Gaston Plante, a French physicist. It has the ability to supply high surge currents which clearly indicates that it has a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. Energy to weight ratio and energy to volume ration is quite low in these kinds of batteries. The factors that are fostering the growth of this market are the wide-scale utilization of lead-acid battery in commercial vehicles, passenger car, and motorbikes. There is considerable growth in the middle-class population and automotive demand which possibly leads to accelerating the growth of lead acid battery market.

The research for lead-acid battery Market starts with an overview and executive summary. This follows up by market drivers, key trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry. The report also covers market size and forecast projections. It will also provide a detail industry analysis and key giants along with their recent market activity and product launches. Research has been segmented in further sub-markets to give a comprehensive analysis of the lead acid battery market and it will also the ease the understanding process for the clients. The lead-acid battery Market has been segmented by type and by the application. Moreover, it also gives an analysis of the geographies covered in the research phase and key competitors that are ruling the market currently.

On the basis of type, the market has been sub-segmented as a flooded lead-acid battery, AGM lead-acid battery, Gel lead acid battery, and others. By application, the market is divided as residential, commercial, industrial, automotive & transportation industry, grid storage, telecommunications, railway, and others.

Then report covers the key geographies around the globe such as North America(U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, France and Rest of Europe), Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa(North Africa, GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific). These countries are considered specifically while preparing the report.

The final section of the report consists of competitor analysis. It tells company’s business and the performance about the revenue breakup by segment, key facts, risk analysis, SWOT analysis, financial information, company’s overview, business strategy, marketing and distribution and about new product analysis, recent news related to acquisition, development, research, expansion have been considered.

The key industry players of the lead acid battery market Johnson Controls International plc, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys, Yokohama, Okaya Power Pvt Ltd, Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Leoch Battery Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Other Major & Niche Players

Moreover, the long and short-term strategies adopted by the competitors have been evacuated from time to time for the better overview of the product and the demand of the lead acid battery market is estimated in order to have a better vision for the market growth and revenue conversions.



Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of lead acid battery market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Flooded Lead Acid Battery

– AGM Lead Acid Battery

– Gel Lead Acid Battery

– Others

By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Automotive & Transportation Industry

– Grid Storage

– Telecommunications

– Railway

– Others



By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Johnson Controls International plc

– Exide Technologies

– GS Yuasa Corporation

– Enersys

– Yokohama

– Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.

– Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co., Ltd

– East Penn Manufacturing

– Leoch Battery Inc.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Lead Acid Battery Market

3. Lead Acid Battery Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Lead Acid Battery Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. AGM Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Gel Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Automotive & Transportation Industry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Grid Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Telecommunications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.10. Railway Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.2.1.4. Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1.5. AGM Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1.6. Gel Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.1.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.7. Automotive & Transportation Industry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.8. Grid Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.9. Telecommunications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.10. Railway Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Type

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.3.1.4. Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1.5. AGM Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1.6. Gel Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.1.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2. By Application

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.3.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.7. Automotive & Transportation Industry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.8. Grid Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.9. Telecommunications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.10. Railway Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Type

11.4.1.1. Introduction

11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4.1.4. Flooded Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1.5. AGM Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1.6. Gel Lead Acid Battery Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2. By Application

11.4.2.1. Introduction

11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.6. Industrial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.7. Automotive & Transportation Industry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.8. Grid Storage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.9. Telecommunications Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.10. Railway Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.2.11. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



