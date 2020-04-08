Linear Low Density Polyethylenes Market 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a copolymer produced from copolymerizing ethylene with butane, octane, and hexane. Ethylene is an organic compound derived from petroleum & natural gas. It is mostly preferred over conventional linear density polyethylene owing to improved temperature resistance & tensile strength. Additionally, it offers high impact strength, flexible, chemical resistance, odorless, and translucent properties.

The global market for LLDPE is driven by various end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, housewares products, and plastic processing. The majority of LLDPE is used in plastic processing and food packaging industry. The rising trend of stretching/flexible films attributed to the key properties such as extended shelf life and enhanced flavors. Moreover, the growing concerns over climate change attracted a huge demand from the agriculture sector for LLDPE made greenhouse films. The characteristics of high thermal resistance find its application in the production of various electronic, automotive components such as switches, plugs, and other electrical products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for flexible packaging films in housewares products and paperboard packaging film in liquid containers are likely to propel the demand for the product in the market.

Key Players:

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company LLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Borealis AG.

lyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Industry Segmentation:

The global linear low-density polyethylene market is segmented by application, end-use industries, process type, and region.

On the basis of the application, the global LLDPE market is segmented into packaging films, injection moulding, extrusion coating, rotomolding, and others.

On the basis of the end use application, the global LLDPE market is segmented into plastic processing industry, electrical& electronics industry, automotive industry, automotive, and others.

On the basis of the process type, the global LLDPE market is segmented into gas phase, solution phase, and slurry phase.

Regional Analysis

North America is the leading market in terms of revenue due to high demand for the material in application of packaging films, extrusion coating and rotomolding. The U.S. is the leader of food packaging industry in the region. This is attributed to the large manufacturing base of the giant players in the country. Further, the growing demand from various end use industries such as building & construction, automotive industry, electrical & electronics Industry is expected to propel the demand for LLDPE in market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in terms of value & volume. The growing packaging and retail industry in the region owing to the increasing demand for instant food delivery market in the emerging economies such as India, china and Japan is a major factor in the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to witness a surge in market owing to the growing automotive, electronics, food packaging and power & telecommunication industry. In terms of value added the food & beverage industry is estimated to be the largest in manufacturing sector in the region. Further, rapid growth in exports of automobiles globally is likely to increase the consumption of LLDPE by the industry. Stringent government regulation to limit the use of LLDPE hampers the growth of the product in the market. Furthermore, the growing power & telecommunication industry induces the manufacturing of supporting electrical equipment’s like cables & wires is expected to propel the demand for the product in the region.

Increasing exports of polyethylene & packaging films in the global market owing to abundant production of petrochemicals in the region is likely to propel the demand for LLDPE in Middle East.

Intended Audience

Manufacturers of Films

Traders, suppliers, and distributors of chemicals

Government Organizations

End- use industries

Research organizations

