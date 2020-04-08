Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2025

Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market (6 Forces Forecast 2019-2025) research report offers in-intensity insight of the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes industry masking all vital parameters along with Marketing Channel, Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Brand Strategy, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client, and Distributors/Traders List. Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers ( Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM),Panasonic,BASF,Umicore,NEI Corporation,LG,Argonne National Labs,Easpring,Mitsubishi Chemical,Reshine,Long Power Systems,Targray,Toda Kogyo,Fujitsu,Pulead ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Revenue, Market Size, Trade, Sales Volume, and Industry Share by Type, Specifications and Contact Information. The Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market report also reviews industry segments and sub-segments, along with production technology, types of product, application and market verticals.

Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market Target Audience

Production Companies, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Marketing Authorities, Subject Matter Experts, Research Institutions, Financial Institutions, Market Consultants, Government Authorities.

Scope of Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes Market: Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh. NMC lithium battery cathode materials are used for electric vehicles. As the cathode markets develop toward NMC, it is clear the LFP favored by Chinese manufacturers, not suitable for electric vehicles will lose market share. Current NMC ternary lithium-ion batteries from South Korean and Japanese makers typically employ a ratio of 60% nickel to 20% manganese, and 20% cobalt (6:2:2), but as that ratio moves to 8:1:1 in 2018 and beyond, the cathode is a key element in achieve vast cost efficiencies.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Cobalt

Manganese

Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market share and growth rate of Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes for each application, including-

Electric Vehicles

Drones

UAV

UUV

Power Tools

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products

Other

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period? What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Lithium Ion Battery Cathodes market?

