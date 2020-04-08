Load Monitoring System Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Globally, the load monitoring system market is expected to have moderate growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for test & measurement and weighing hardware tools to ensure manufacturing of high-quality products, characterized by accuracy, efficiency, responsiveness, and control. However, complexities in the manufacturing processes and lack of standards are expected to hinder the growth of the global load monitoring system market.

In this study on Load Monitoring System Market, the market is segmented based on product, technology, industry vertical, and region/country. By product, the market is segmented into load cell, indicator & controller, and data logging software. Load cell is futher segmented into single beam load cell, dual shear load cell, bending beam load cell, S-type load cell, and others. By technology, the market is segmented into analog and digital.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into aerospace, marine, automotive, construction, healthcare, food & beverages, oil & gas, and agriculture. Finally, the regions covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe; and Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key Players:

The prominent players in load monitoriong system market are Spectris (UK), Precia Molen (France), Fllintec (US), LCM Systems (UK), Straightpoint (UK), Vishay Precision Group (US), Dynamic Load Monitoring (UK), Wirop Industrial (Taiwan), JCM Load Monitoring (UK), and Mettler Toledo (US).

Regional Analysis

The global market for global load monitoring system is estimated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is presumed to be the largest contributor in the load monitoring system market. The UK, Germany, and France are the leading countries in the region. This largest contribution can be attributed to the presence of many manufacturing plants for automotive and aerospace products in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the load monitoring system market over the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the leading countries in the load monitoring system market. The major factors driving the load monitoring system market in the region is the growing industrial and manufacturing sector, particularly in the automotive, marine, and healthcare industry verticals.

Competitive Analysis

The market for global load monitoring system is highly competitive with the presence of many innovative vendors in the market that are also operating in the market for more than 20 years. These companies are majorly strategizing on enhancing their product capabilities and thus significantly investing on their research & development (R&D) activities. The other strategies, such as partnership & collaboration, and acquisition are other preferred inorganic growth strategies of the leading vendors to innovate on product offerinngs and expand their customer bases, globally.

Intended Audience

Load Monitoring System Manufacturers

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Manufacturing Industries

Distributors and Value-added Resellers (VARs)

Standard Making Bodies

Test & Measurement Service Providers

