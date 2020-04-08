Meat Processing Equipment Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2025

A fresh report titled “Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting Equipment, Blending Equipment, Tenderizing Equipment, Filling Equipment, Dicing Equipment, Grinding Equipment, Smoking Equipment, Massaging Equipment, and Others), Meat (Processed Beef, Processed Pork, Processed Mutton, and Others), and Application (Fresh Processed Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured Meat, Dried Meat, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Meat Processing Equipment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The meat processing equipment market was valued at $10,968 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,817 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025. Meat is a source of animal protein, consumed as a part of kitchen-style prepared food or as processed meat products. Processed meat products are gaining popularity globally as they are considered nutritionally rich and shelf-stable. Meat processing equipment are tools that facilitate cutting, injecting brine, stuffing, cooking, and slicing of meat carried out by processors and butchers. The meat processing equipment exist in variety of design, size, and configuration, usually operating under fairly simple principles. Currently, modern equipment encompasses multiple processing lines, capable of accommodating continuous and automated operations. Meat processing equipment is designed for chemical (frying, roasting, boiling, etc.) and physical (grinding, cutting, etc.) treatment of meat. The design of the equipment is based on the type of meat to be processed and the operations that need to be carried out on it. Recent advancements in this industry have been possible only due to the high degree of mechanization introduced in the equipment.

North America dominated the global meat processing equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. In addition, growing human population is expected to boost the demand for meat and meat products globally. The main factor that drives the growth of the global meat processing equipment market includes rise in demand for processed meat due to preference of consumers for protein-rich and safe food products. However, high cost of meat processing equipment is expected to hamper the market growth during the analysis period. Areas with absence of cold chain that need supply of shelf-stable meat products and rise in trend of small-scale meat processing firms are the two main factors that represent numerous opportunities for the global meat processing equipment market. In addition, emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa provide lucrative growth opportunities for the meat processing equipment industry. The growth in these regions is mainly driven by low labor costs and flexible government regulations making them meat processing hubs of the world.

The global meat processing equipment market is segmented based on type, meat, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, dicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, and others. On the basis of meat, it is categorized into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, and others. The market is categorized on the basis of application into fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausages, cured meat, dried meat, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with detailed country analysis of the respective regions.

The key players in the global meat processing equipment market have focused on acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions as their key strategies to gain significant share in the market. Some of the major players analyzed in this report are GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc., Marel, Heat and Control, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Manitowoc, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

