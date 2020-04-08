Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market – Global Industry To Garner Huge Investments Over The Coming Years 2018 – 2026

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: Overview

Neonatal respiratory care involves monitoring and treating newborn babies for breathing disorders. Newborn babies who need intensive care are often admitted to the NICU. The NICU has a range of equipment to take care of the babies and respiratory devices play a vital role in treating respiratory disorders. However, demand for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices is anticipated to decline during the forecast period owing to high cost and technical errors in NICU devices.

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on device type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of device type, the global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market has been segmented into nebulizers, inhalers, ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure devices, apnea monitors, and others. Based on end-user, the global market has been classified into NICU hospitals, specialty clinics, nursing homes, and others.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are Getinge AB, Vyaire Medical, Inc. (BD), GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc, Mercury Medical, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, and Trudell Medical International.

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by Device Type

– Nebulizers

– Inhalers

– Ventilators

– Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

– Apnea Monitors

– Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by End-user

– NICU Hospitals

– Specialty Clinics

– Nursing Homes

– Others

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC Countries

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

