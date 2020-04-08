Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market : Key Players And Production Information Analysis With Forecast 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.
This report studies the global market size of Nurse Call Systems (NCS) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nurse Call Systems (NCS) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ascom Holding Ag
Honeywell International
Rauland-Borg Corporation
Siemens Ag
Tektone Sound & Signal Mfg.
Hill- Rom Holdings
Jeron Electronic System
Simplexgrinnell LP
Stanley Healthcare Solution
GE Health Care Solution
Cornell Communication Inc
Critical Alert Systems LLC
Vigil Health Solutions Inc
West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc
Schrack Seconet Ag
Market size by Product
Traditional Nurse Call Systems
Advanced Nurse Communication Systems
Middleware Interfacing Nurse Call Systems
Market size by End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Senior Living Facilities
Assisted Living Facilities
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Nurse Call Systems (NCS) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Nurse Call Systems (NCS) submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nurse Call Systems (NCS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nurse Call Systems (NCS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
