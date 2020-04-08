Ophthalmic Equipment Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Ophthalmic Equipment Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ophthalmic Equipment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Ophthalmic Equipment Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as increasing prevalence of eye related diseases, growing old age population and advancements in ophthalmic devices are expected to intensify the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of ophthalmic equipment market with respect to following sub-markets

By Product

– Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

– – – Fundus Cameras

– – – Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners

– – – Autorefractors and Keratometers

– – – Slit Lamps

– – – Tonometers

– – – Phoropters

– – – Corneal Topography Systems

– – – Specular Microscopes

– – – Others

– Ophthalmology Surgical Devices

– – – Glaucoma Surgical Devices

– – – Refractive Surgical Devices

– – – Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

– – – Cataract Surgical Devices

– – – Accessories

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Johnson & Johnson

– Bausch + Lomb

– Carl Zeiss Meditec

– Alcon

– Essilor Instruments

– Haag-Streit AG

– Canon Inc.

– STAAR Surgical

– Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

– Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market

3. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. Fundus Cameras Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.3. Autorefractors and Keratometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.4. Slit Lamps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.5. Tonometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.6. Phoropters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.7. Corneal Topography Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.8. Specular Microscopes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Refractive Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.3. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.4. Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.5. Accessories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

11.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.2.1.4. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.1. Fundus Cameras Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.3. Autorefractors and Keratometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.4. Slit Lamps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.5. Tonometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.6. Phoropters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.7. Corneal Topography Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.8. Specular Microscopes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.1. Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.2. Refractive Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.3. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.4. Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5.5. Accessories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By End User

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.2.2.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

12.3.1.4. Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.1. Fundus Cameras Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Scanners Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.3. Autorefractors and Keratometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.4. Slit Lamps Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.5. Tonometers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.6. Phoropters Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.7. Corneal Topography Systems Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.8. Specular Microscopes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.1. Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.2. Refractive Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.3. Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.4. Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5.5. Accessories Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By End User

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.3.2.4. Hospitals Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Clinics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

