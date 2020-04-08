Organic Farming Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast By 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Organic Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

Organic farming is a method that involves growing and nurturing crops with the use of biological materials preventing the use of synthetic based fertilizers and pesticides. Also, the use of genetically modified organisms is not permitted. Organic farming systems have a great potential to provide the world with healthy, high-quality food.

Organic farming has several environmental benefits such that it improves the soil fertility, combats soil erosion and reduces the greenhouse gas emission when compared with other forms of agriculture. Organic foods help to mitigate dietary risks from pesticides to human health than conventional foods. Foods from organic farms are loaded with nutrients such as vitamins, enzymes, minerals and other micro-nutrients compared to those from conventional farms. Those that have tasted organically farmed foods would attest to the fact that they have a natural and better taste.

Organic production systems do not use genetically modified (GM) seed, synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. Some of the essential characteristics of organic systems include design and implementation of an organic system plan that describes the practices used in producing crops and livestock products; a detailed recordkeeping system that tracks all products from the field to point of sale; and maintenance of buffer zones to prevent inadvertent contamination by synthetic farm chemicals from adjacent conventional fields.

The key players covered in this study

Monsanto

KiuShi

Blue Yonder

Vero-Bio

Sikkim

Amalgamated Plantations

Bunge

EI DuPont

Eden Foods

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pure Organic Farming

Integrated Organic Farming

Market segment by Application, split into

Agricultural Companies

Organic Farms

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

