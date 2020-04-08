Organic Fertilizer Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Organic Fertilizer Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Organic Fertilizer Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Organic fertilizers are carbon-based compounds that increase the productivity and growth quality of plants. Derived from animal matter, animal manure, human excreta, and vegetable matter, organic fertilizers boost fertility and viability of the soil. The world organic fertilizers market was totaled at a value of USD XXXX Million in 2018 and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024. The market is expected to mask a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% through the forecast period.

Market Drivers & Restraints

The popularity of organic methods of farming and gardening has grown remarkably over the years, consumers are strongly adopting organic products believing these organic products are healthier and sweeter than ordinary foods. Products with label written organic on it are witnessing strong attention across the globe. This rise in demand for organically produced food products has expanded the organic farming sector. For instance, total organic agriculture land across the world was 69.8 million hectares in 2017 as compared to 58.2 million hectares in 2016. This rising organic farming sector is also fueling the demand for organic fertilizers as organic fertilizers are able to improve overall fertility and viability of the soil.

The farmers and other food producers are turning to organic farming methods owing to strong demand for organically derived food products. There were nearly 2.9 million organic producers around the world in 2017, representing a 5 percent increase in numbers since 2016. This rise in the number of organic producers is continuously augmenting the demand for organic fertilizers across the globe. Using organic fertilizers can offer several benefits including cost benefits, soil enrichment, and others. However, organic fertilizers are not good in conditions where an immediate need for nutrients. Also, there are many alternatives are present including biofertilizers, pesticides, and chemical fertilizers, which are dominating the fertilizers market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of organic fertilizer market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Form

– Dry

– Liquid

By Source

– Plant Based Fertilizer

– Animal Based Fertilizer

– Others

By Application

– Farming

– – – Cereals & Grains

– – – Oilseeds & Pulses

– – – Fruits & Vegetables

– – – Others

– Gardening

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Coromandel International Limited

– ILSA SpA

– Italpollina SPA

– Biostar Systems, LLC.

– The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

– Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.

– Multiplex Group

– Herbal Agro Organics

– True Organic Products, Inc.

– Tata Chemicals Limited

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Overview and Definition

3.2.1. Market Definition

3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.2.3. Segment A Definition

3.2.4. Segment B Definition

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Manufacturing Process

3.8. Macro-Economic Factors

3.9. Regulations and Policies

3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers

4. Price Outlook

5. Production and Consumption Outlook

6. Market Size by Manufacturers

6.1. Organic Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.1. Organic Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers

6.1.2. Organic Fertilizer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

6.2. Organic Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers

6.2.1. Organic Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Organic Fertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

6.3. Organic Fertilizer Price by Manufacturers

6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Global Organic Fertilizer Market 2017

7.2. Global Organic Fertilizer Market Value Share, By Company 2017

7.3. Global Organic Fertilizer Market Volume Share, By Company 2017

8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Organic Fertilizer Market

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.4. Rest of World

9. Trends in Global Organic Fertilizer Market

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia Pacific

9.4. Rest of World

10. PESTLE Analysis for Organic Fertilizer Market

Continue…

