Parking Management Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Parking Management Market Scenario:

Parking Management Market comprises of various programs and policies in order to make efficient use of parking resources. The growing urbanization in metropolitan areas is the reason for increasing number of vehicles and hence the need for parking management.

The Parking Management Market has been segmented on the basis of component, parking site type, solution and vertical. The component segment is further bifurcated into software and service segments. The service segment comprises of deployment and customization and support and maintenance segments. Out of which, the deployment and customization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the rapid adoption of parking management solutions by organizations which require assistance for deployment and customization processes.

Major forces driving the growth of Parking Management Market are the increasing focus on the seamless traffic flow and growing parking concerns due to increasing production of vehicles. Concern for safety, security and connectivity are other factors driving the growth of parking management market.

The global parking management market is expected to grow at approx. USD 7 Billion by 2023, at 12% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

The dominant players in Parking Management Market are AMANO Corporation (Japan), XEROX Corporation (U.S.), INRIX, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), SKIDATA AG (Austria), T2 Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SWARCO AG (Austria), INDIGO (France), Cubic Corporation (U.S.), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), and others.

Market Dynamics Drivers:

The last few decades have witnessed an explosive growth in population especially in China and India. The situation has been compounded due to rising incomes, urbanization, explosive growth of vehicles prohibitive cost of land especially in metropolitan cities, growing number of accidents and high cost of noncompliance. Moreover the vertical growth pattern of the real estate industry and the increasing stringency of traffic regulations & parking regulations by governments has provided an impetus for the market.

Technological advancements such as automation, real time monitoring, analytics, internet of things (IOT), cloud computing big data and sensor technology have warranted further growth of the market. Development of mass recreation centers such as food parks, cinema halls, and malls has resulted in point acute demand for parking. The redevelopment of older cities especially the central business areas, is anticipated to result in greater demand for the market.

Segments:

To generate a bird’s view of the global parking management report has been segmented on the basis of component, parking type, solution, applications and regions.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented by software, and service. The software segment is differentiated into parking information systems, and parking payment systems. The service segment is differentiated into deployment & customization, and support & maintenance

On the basis of parking type, the market has been segmented by on street parking, and off street parking

On the basis of solution, the market has been segmented by access control, security & surveillance, parking fee & revenue management, valet parking management, parking fee & revenue management, parking guidance & slot management, others

On the basis of the vertical, the market has been segmented into BFSI, recreation, healthcare, corporate & commercial parks, hospitality, academia, retail, transportation, government, others

Regional Analysis:

North America led by the U.S. presents the largest market opportunity in terms of share of the global parking management. Europe led Germany, France, and the U.K. accounts for the second largest market. The developed regions owing to their large urbanization and well-established infrastructure coupled with their higher real estate costs are dominating the market.

Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific led by Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and others. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets due to large populations and growing economy.

Gulf economies such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia will dominate the Middle East and Africa market owing to their high revenues, per capita income and their service led economies. The African market is expected to hold smallest market share due to lack of urbanization and poor economic conditions.

The global parking management solutions favor island economies owing to their scarcity of land. Thus service led island economies Singapore, Hong Kong and others own a disproportionate share of the market.

