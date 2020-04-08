Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2018-2023

A fresh report titled “Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements market is expected to mask a CAGR of 7.1% during the projected period. The market of pet nutrition and dietary supplements is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing adoption of pets coupled with strong concern towards their pet’s health. When compared to rural areas, pet adoption rate is very strong in urban areas. Further, rapid urbanization across the globe is expected to foster the growth of pet nutrition and dietary supplements market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of pet nutrition and dietary supplements market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Pet Type

– Dog

– Cat

– Birds

– Others

By Ingredient Type

– Milk Bio-actives

– Omega-3 Fatty Acids

– Probiotics

– Proteins and Peptides

– Dietary Fiber

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Garmon Corp./Naturvet

– Herbsmith

– Pet Naturals of Vermont

– Royal Canin

– Canidae Pet Food

– Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc,

– Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc.

– Whole Hearted

– SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC.

– Pedigree Petfoods

– Other Prominent Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market

3. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis, By Pet Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pet Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Pet Type

10.4. Dog Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Cat Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Birds Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Pet Nutrition and Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis, By Ingredient

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

11.4. Milk Bio-actives Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Probiotics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Proteins and Peptides Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Dietary Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Pet Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pet Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Pet Type

12.2.1.4. Dog Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Cat Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Birds Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Ingredient

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

12.2.2.4. Milk Bio-actives Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.6. Probiotics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.7. Proteins and Peptides Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.8. Dietary Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Pet Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pet Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Pet Type

12.3.1.4. Dog Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Cat Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Birds Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Ingredient

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

12.3.2.4. Milk Bio-actives Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.6. Probiotics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.7. Proteins and Peptides Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.8. Dietary Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Pet Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Pet Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Pet Type

12.4.1.4. Dog Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Cat Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. Birds Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Ingredient

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ingredient

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Ingredient

12.4.2.4. Milk Bio-actives Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.6. Probiotics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.7. Proteins and Peptides Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.8. Dietary Fiber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

