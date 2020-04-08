Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) Market Revenue,Trend,High CAGR,Technology,Opportunities and Key Players

The report on Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT)market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the xxx market range from the year 2018 to 2019. The entire report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT)Market.

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays that can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens, and display the result in a qualitative way (positive vs. negative). In the United States, several RIDTs are commercially available.

RIDTs can yield results in a clinically relevant time frame, i.e., less than approximately 15 minutes. However, RIDTs have limited sensitivity to detect influenza viruses in respiratory specimens compared to RT-PCR or viral culture and negative RIDT test results should be interpreted with caution given the potential for false negative results, especially during peak influenza activity in a community.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4313502-global-rapid-influenza-diagnostic-test-ridt-market-size

Major key Players

BD

Abbot (Alere)

Quidel

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meridian Bioscience

Analytik Jena

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

BioMerieux

Sekisui Diagnostics

Response Biomedical

SA Scientific

DiaSorin (Focus Diagnostics)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital RIDTs

Conventional RIDT

In 2018, Digital RIDTs accounted for a major share of 55.36% the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1039.09 million US$ by 2025 from 588.84 million US$ in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

POCT

Others

In Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market, the Hospitals holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach revenue of by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2019 and 2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

View Detailed research report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4313502-global-rapid-influenza-diagnostic-test-ridt-market-size

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)