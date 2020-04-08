Residential Air Purifier Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Residential Air Purifier Market – By Product Type (In-Duct Residential Air Purifiers, Stand-Alone Residential Air Purifiers), By Technology (HEPA, Ozone generators, Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), By Price Range (Premium, Medium, Low) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Residential Air Purifier Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global residential air purifier market held a notable revenue by end of 2017. Factors such as, rising air pollution level across the globe coupled with increasing health concerns among population are encouraging the growth of global residential air purifier market. Further, continuous innovation and development in air purifier technology is also a major factor that may positively affect the demand for residential air purifier in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of residential air purifier market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– In-Duct Residential Air Purifiers
– Stand-Alone Residential Air Purifiers
By Technology
– HEPA
– Ozone generators
– Electrostatic Air Purifiers
– Others
By Distribution Channel
– Online Stores
– Offline Stores
By Price Range
– Premium
– Medium
– Low
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– KENT RO Systems Ltd.
– Koninklijke Philips N.V.
– Honeywell
– Blueair
– Daikin
– Air Oasis LLC
– Hitachi Air Conditioning
– Xiaomi
– SAMSUNG
– LG Electronics
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
