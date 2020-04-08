Smart Irrigation Technologies: overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Smart Irrigation Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The integration of smart technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.

Global Smart Irrigation market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Irrigation.

This report researches the worldwide Smart Irrigation market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Smart Irrigation breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Stevens Water Monitoring System

Banyan Water

Blossom

ET Water

Delta-T Devices

Smart Irrigation Breakdown Data by Type

Weather-based Controller Systems

Sensor-based Controller Systems

Smart Irrigation Breakdown Data by Application

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Smart Irrigation Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Irrigation capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Smart Irrigation manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

