Smart Toilet Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2018-2024
A fresh report titled “Smart Toilet Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Toilet Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Smart toilet or intelligent toilet is a bathroom plumbing fixture or type of electronic bidet toilet, which is equipped with a range of smart features such as remote controlled, in build bulbs, automatic seat, automatic flushing, heated seats, and others. The smart toilet is originally a very old idea, the first smart toilet was developed in 1964 with automatic drying & flushing capabilities. Smart toilets offer extra comfort & hygiene and consume less water as compared to conventional toilets.
Market Drivers & Restraints
Global smart toilet market is thriving at a remarkable growth rate across the globe, and this growth can be attributed to several factors such as rising smart homes trend, rising disposable income, and growing hospitality sector. Consumers these days, especially millennials are in love with advance techs and the love these techs even more if it has several smart features in it. The smart toilet is a perfect example of advanced technology as it has great features such as remote-controlled, automated seats, automated flushing system and sometimes even music also. A growing number of smart homes across the globe is another factor which has bolstered the market for the smart toilet.
Furthermore, hygiene and wellness concerns among the population is also a prime growth factor for global smart toilet market. Smart toilets are equipped with several features such as automatic cleaning, automatic flush, automatic seat opening & closing and others, which makes them super hygienic as the consumer do not have to touch the seat at all. Thus, rising hygiene and wellness concerns across the globe are likely to foster the growth of the global smart toilet market.
Apart from this, expanding affluent population base and rapid growth in high net worth income of consumers are also escalating the market for global smart toilet market. For instance, global high net worth individual wealth reached near USD 70 trillion in 2018 and is likely to exceed USD 100 Trillion by 2025. Furthermore, the hospitality industry is another major consumer of the smart toilet, rise in the number of hotels and resorts is likely to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years. However, the high cost of smart toilets and the availability of smart toilet seats are two major barriers in the growth of the smart toilet market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the smart toilet market with respect to the following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– Close-Coupled
– One-Piece Toilet
– Two-Piece Toilet
– Others
By Technology
– Smartphone & Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet
– Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet
By End User
– Residential
– Commercial
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Roca Sanitario S.A.
– Toto Ltd.
– Kohler Co.
– LIXIL Group Corporation
– Ove Decors
– Villeroy & Boch AG
– Wellis Magyarország Zrt
– Furrion
– Caroma Industries Limited
– Geberit AG
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Toilet Market
3. Global Smart Toilet Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Smart Toilet Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
10. Global Smart Toilet Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
10.4. Close-Coupled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
10.5. One-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
10.6. Two-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
10.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
11. Global Smart Toilet Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.4. Smartphone & Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
11.5. Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
12. Global Smart Toilet Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
12.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1. By Product Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type
13.2.1.4. Close-Coupled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1.5. One-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1.6. Two-Piece Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.1.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.2. By Technology
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
13.2.2.4. Smartphone & Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.2.5. Remote-Controlled Smart Toilet Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.3. By End User
13.2.3.1. Introduction
13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
13.2.3.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.3.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.4. By Country
13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2018-2024
Continue…
