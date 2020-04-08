Spirulina Market Opportunity, growth drivers and key developments during 2018-2024

A fresh report titled “Spirulina Market – By Type (Arthrospira Platensis, Arthrospira Maxima), By Application (Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Others), By Form (Capsules, Powder and Others) By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Spirulina Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Spirulina is a blue-green alga that is known for nutritional capabilities. Spirulina is a nutrient-dense food, high in protein, vitamins, and minerals and offers many potential health benefits. Due to the strong demand for nutritional foods, the global spirulina market reached at a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Spirulina Market

Health Benefits of Spirulina

Spirulina, considered a superfood, is a high-nutrient, low-calorie food that contains a lot of nutrition even in a small amount. Enriched with exceptional nutrient density, Spirulina offers several health benefits such as cholesterol-lowering, improvements in blood pressure and endothelial function, and others. Consumption of Spirulina also helps in managing blood sugar, increasing muscle strength and endurance, treating anemia, and offers many health benefits. Since there is a strong demand for healthy & nutrition-luxurious food products, it is expected that the global spirulina market will thrive at an unprecedented rate in the coming years.

Growing Use of Spirulina to Fight Obesity

Research has stated that Spirulina is beneficial in losing weight. Spirulina works as a functional food for obese and diabetic individuals and is used in a weight loss program. Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975, and obese individuals are looking for the solution in food items. Regular consumption of Spirulina not only improved BMI and weight but also results in improvements in blood pressure and endothelial function. Growing obesity coupled with Spirulina’s capability to reduce weight is likely to bolster the growth of global spirulina market in the near future.

Wide Application Area of Spirulina

Spirulina is used in a wide range of application, including skincare, medicine, food color, and more. Further, the food & beverage industry is coming forward to use every possible natural ingredient in food development in order to develop a healthier food product. This going green trend in the food & beverage industry is poised to back the spirulina market in the near future. Spirulina is available in different forms such as capsules, powder, and others, which makes Spirulina very easy to consume and fits into an individual’s busy schedule.

Barriers – Spirulina Market

Low awareness among the population regarding Spirulina and its health benefits is a critical challenge in global spirulina market. Apart from this, the availability of alternatives is another major issue in global spirulina market

Segmentation

By Type

– Arthrospira Platensis

– Arthrospira Maxima

By Form

– Capsule

– Powder

– Others

By Application

– Cosmetics

– Nutraceuticals

– Food & Beverage

– Animal Feed

– Others

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

• Kapiva

• Gandalf Spirulina

• Vitality Products Inc.

• Swisse Wellness PTY LTD.

• Swanson

• WeightWorld

• Planet Health Pty Ltd.

• KIKI Ltd.

• Zhou Nutrition

• Organika Health Products Inc.

• Other Major & Niche Players

