Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market 2019 Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2023

“Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market Research Report 2018-2023” This report researches the worldwide Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategies. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing dynamics of the Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Market

The prominent players operating the global subscriber data management market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Amdocs Inc. (US), Openwave Mobility Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Procera Networks Inc. (US), and Computaris International Ltd (UK)

The global subscriber data management market is presumed to garner USD 5 billion during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global market is likely to demonstrate 15% CAGR owing to the growing number of mobile users, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Subscriber data management incorporates and integrates the profile data of the subscribers across fixed networks and mobile into a single virtual data store and offer solutions to the telecom operators. It further helps the operators to integrate data from different data depository. Subscriber data management has become one of the essential functions in the CSPs’ service infrastructure. The main aim of the subscriber data management is to offer a platform with open interfaces to real-time subscriber data and also manage the service settings, location, preferences and policies for each subscriber.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the rising number of mobile devices and mobile users, adoption of IP systems and network function virtualization, and rising subscribers demand LTE and VoLTE technologies, the global market for subscriber data management is considered to foster during the assessment period. Additionally, the need to minimize the network operational expense by leveraging high-per node capacity is further driving the market growth across the globe. Subscriber data management also offer telecom operators with a consolidated view of the data from diverse data bank and also helps to integrate unlike systems or applications by offering access to protocol translation, data schema manipulation, transactions, and data transformation. Such factors are augmenting the market growth to a great extent during the assessment period. Moreover, technology convergence is expected to fuel the market convergence during the review period. The market across the world is likely to expand at a rapid pace owing to the arrival of 5G, increasing number of network technologies, and cloud architectures.

On the flip side, issues associated with data privacy and complex architecture are some of the major concerns likely to restrain the market growth of subscriber data management. However, manufacturers are focusing on the matter and are trying to make it user-friendly.

Industry Updates

December 11, 2018: Return Path, a leading email solutions provider has recently announced new features in order to enhance its groundbreaking solution specifically for the email service providers. Introduced in March 2018, the Return Path Partner Platform is the only and first deliverability platform designed to provide ESPs the ability to proactively diagnose and monitor deliverability issues across their full client ecosystem.

Subscriber Data Management Market: Segmental Analysis

The subscriber data management market has been segmented on the basis of network type, solution, organization size, deployment model, application, and regions.

By mode of solution, the subscriber data management market has been segmented into identity repository, user data repository, network congestion analysis, and equipment identity register. Among these, the user data repository solution is considered to account for the largest market share as user data repository turns isolated subscriber data into a unified data repository. Players like Ericsson offer user data consolidation with advantages such as ease of data monetization and flexibility with network function virtualization.

By mode of network type, the subscriber data management market has been segmented into fixed-line network and mobile network. Among these, the mobile network dominates the global market owing to the rising number of mobile users as compared to fixed-line network.

By mode of deployment model, the subscriber data management market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Among these, the cloud deployment model is likely to hold the major share owing to the easy database integration which brings together structured status & network configuration data, mobile profile information, and open API-driven service innovation, thus helping the operators to migrate the subscribers to give personalized service experience.

By mode of organization size, the subscriber data management market has been segmented into small-medium enterprise and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises are considered to dominate the market owing to the presence of a large number of subscriber base.

By mode of application, the subscriber data management market has been segmented into home subscriber server, home location register, revenue assurance, and proxy solution. Among these, the home subscriber servers are likely to dominate the market as they support IMS entities that handle calls and sessions.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the subscriber data management market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the early adoption of subscriber data management solutions. Also, the presence of considerable number of key players in this region is fueling the market growth in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is also considered to be an emerging region as well as the fastest growing market owing to the rising number of subscribers with the increasing population.

