Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics market size is expected to reach $3,528.8 million by 2026

A fresh report titled “Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market accounted for $2,334.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,528.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

There has been a steady rise in the incidences of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and the number of bone marrow biopsies across the world. Moreover, focus on R&D of leukemia therapeutics has been increased. These factors drive the growth of the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. However, stringent regulatory paths for approvals of the therapeutics as well as the adverse side effects associated with these drugs restrict the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the rise in number of clinical trials and new product approvals are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.

The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market has gained prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of ALL worldwide and as a result, there is an increase in the need for leukemia diagnosis. Furthermore, growth potential offered by developing economies, increase in investment in the R&D of different leukemia, and rise in awareness of targeted therapies amongst the population present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. However, patent expiry of the blockbuster drugs used in the treatment and higher costs involved in the therapies are expected to restrain the market growth.

The acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market is segmented based on drugs, type, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug, the market is divided into Hyper-CVAD Regimen, Linker Regimen, Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine), Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy, CALGB 8811 Regimen, and Oncaspar. Based on type, the market is classified into pediatrics and adults. Based on region, the acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

– The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Pediatrics

– Adults

By Drug

– Hyper-CVAD Regimen

– Linker Regimen

– Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine)

– Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy

– CALGB 8811 Regimen

– Oncaspar

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amgen, Inc.

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Erytech Pharma

– Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

– Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

– Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc.

– Sanofi

– Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits to Stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in the Incidences of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

3.4.1.2. Rise in Number of New Product Approvals

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs

3.4.2.2. Side effects of the treatment

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in number of Clinical Trials

CHAPTER 4: ACUTE LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Pediatric

4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. Adult

4.3.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: ACUTE LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DRUG

5.1. Overvie

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hyper-CVAD regimen

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Linker regimen

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Nucleoside metabolic inhibitors (Clolar and Nelarabine)

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. Targeted drugs & immunotherapy

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.6. CALGB 8811 regimen

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.7. Oncaspar

5.7.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…

