Alfalfa Hay Market Size, Analysis, And Forecast Report 2019-2025

Alfalfa hay as a nutritious forage source has gathered steam in livestock industry, especially for cows, rabbits, sheep, goats, horses, and pigs. The drive stems from the need for high- calcium and protein animal feed that are also easily available. Further, the demand for quality dairy products has also bolstered the use of alfalfa lay in final animal feed formulations especially for high yielding cattle. Commercial dairy owners in developing and developed regions are developing intensive interest in alfalfa hay to meet the gap in demand, arising mainly out of shrinking grasslands for cattle. Industry efforts to bolster supply chain have string bearing on the growth dynamics in recent years.

The global Alfalfa Hay market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Oses

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Accomazzo

Huishan Diary

Qiushi Grass Industry

Beijing HDR Trading

Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm

Modern Grassland

Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

