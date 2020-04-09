Alfalfa Hay Market Size, Analysis, And Forecast Report 2019-2025
Alfalfa hay as a nutritious forage source has gathered steam in livestock industry, especially for cows, rabbits, sheep, goats, horses, and pigs. The drive stems from the need for high- calcium and protein animal feed that are also easily available. Further, the demand for quality dairy products has also bolstered the use of alfalfa lay in final animal feed formulations especially for high yielding cattle. Commercial dairy owners in developing and developed regions are developing intensive interest in alfalfa hay to meet the gap in demand, arising mainly out of shrinking grasslands for cattle. Industry efforts to bolster supply chain have string bearing on the growth dynamics in recent years.
The global Alfalfa Hay market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Alfalfa Hay volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alfalfa Hay market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Anderson Hay
- ACX Global
- Bailey Farms
- Aldahra Fagavi
- Grupo Oses
- Gruppo Carli
- Border Valley Trading
- Barr-Ag
- Alfa Tec
- Standlee Hay
- Sacate Pellet Mills
- Oxbow Animal Health
- M&C Hay
- Accomazzo
- Huishan Diary
- Qiushi Grass Industry
- Beijing HDR Trading
- Beijing Lvtianyuan Ecological Farm
- Modern Grassland
- Inner Mongolia Dachen Agriculture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Alfalfa Hay Bales
Alfalfa Hay Pellets
Alfalfa Hay Cubes
Others
Segment by Application
Dairy Cow Feed
Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed
Pig Feed
Poultry Feed
Others
