An Overview of the Medical Device Manufacturing Market

Medical device manufacturing is characterized by all aspects of medical device fabrication. This includes everything from the design of a manufacturing process, to fine-tuning any future improvements. The sterilization and the packaging of the device for transport and shipment are also included. Throughout the process, the efficiency and speed of medical device makers are improving, but the industry also wishes to be responsible. This means that manufacturing requires a constant insight into the sustainable resources, renewable resources and more energy-efficient equipment, plus the methods to decrease the amount of waste created. While speed and money-saving are vital for manufacturing success, quality control is the most important.

Royalty Free Photo

Geographic Segmentation

The medical device industry in the US is a global leader whose sales represents around 45% of the entire global market. In the US, there are over 7,000 medical device companies that directly employ hundreds of thousands of people and indirectly employ millions. The industry is very fragmented. Europe is the second-largest market and China is the third-largest market in medical device manufacturing.

Medical Devices

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a medical device as a machine, apparatus, article or instrument that is used to prevent, diagnose or treat illness or disease, or to detect, restore, measure, modify or correct the function or structure of the body for some kind of health purpose. Medical devices can range from a simple tongue depressor to a CT scanner or complex programmable pacemaker.

Segmentation

There are several categories in the US medical device industry. The FDA puts 1,700 specific types of devices into 17 medical specialty panels. The main categories include; surgical instruments, orthopedic instruments, cardiovascular devices, diagnostic apparatuses, stents, syringes, and hypodermic needles, blood transfusion and IV equipment and dental instruments.

Orthopedic Instruments

The orthopedic segment consists of the instruments and devices used to identify and treat disease or injuries of the bone. Some of the equipment used during the surgery or treatment of bone conditions includes staples, suture anchors, bone gauges and bone holding retractors. When it comes to medical device manufacturing, the orthopedic industry is the largest segment.

Diagnostic Apparatuses

Devices that analyze and detect medical diseases or conditions fall under the category of diagnostic apparatuses. Medical imaging machines, like MRI’s, stethoscopes, electrocardiograms, and ultrasound machines, all fall under this category. The diagnostic apparatus segment is dominated by Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Surgical Instruments

Devices and tools that are used to perform specific processes during surgery are all surgical instruments. The functions of these instruments involve probing, clamping, suctioning, dilating and dissecting. Scalpels, retractors and grasping instruments are all classed as surgical devices. In the surgical instrument segment, Johnson & Johnson plays a key role.

Due to the medical device industry being one of the biggest healthcare industries, new technologies and innovation drive this industry. During the last decade, there has been a large, unprecedented growth seen in this market and there are a number of technologies that have been manufactured, improved and approved. Without this segment, our advancement in the healthcare field wouldn’t be anywhere near where it is today.