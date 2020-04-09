Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Growth, Size, Trends, Future Prospects and Industry Analysis 2018-2026

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market expected to reach by US$ 130.6 Bn by 2026 with CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Biologics and immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives (ImSAIDs) are the promising drugs classes playing major role in the market. North America clearly holds major share in the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, as the key companies headquartered in the region. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are used for the treatment of chronic and acute pain. Either its headache or migraines, ligament sprain, menstrual pain, and rheumatoid arthritis, anti-inflammatory drugs can treat faster as compared to other drugs. They are equipped for bringing down the level of prostaglandins, the chemicals are responsible for reducing pain, swelling, and inflammation.

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

