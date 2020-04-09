Asia & MEA Construction Chemicals Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% Forecast until 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Asia & MEA Construction Chemicals Market by Type (Concrete Admixture, Waterproofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Adhesive & Sealants, and Others), and Application (Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure, Repair Structure, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Asia & MEA and regional/market. The Asia & MEA Construction Chemicals Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Asia and MEA construction chemicals market was valued at $15,907.9 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach $27,740.7 million by 2025, growing at CAGR of 7.12% from 2018 to 2025.

Construction chemicals are chemical formulations, which are majorly used with cement, concrete, or other materials to adhere them during construction activities. Construction chemicals are known to enhance the strength and quality of concrete and offer water resistance & enhanced rigidity. In addition, they protect the concrete structure from atmospheric degradation. Various chemical products, such as concrete admixtures, are used with concrete to minimize the quantities of cement and water. Concrete admixtures are known for modifying properties of hardened concrete to ensure the quality during mixing, curing, and placing.

Construction chemicals are utilized in the construction industry for several applications such as residential, construction, infrastructure repair, commercial & industrial construction, and others. Therefore, significant development in the construction industry boosts the growth of the market. The developments in the construction industry in Asia is driven by increase in urbanization and infrastructural development, which in turn fuels the demand for construction chemicals. Emergence of megacities in both Asia and Middle East & Africa regions further offer scope for usage of construction chemicals. Furthermore, increase in residential housing projects and rise in investment on infrastructure development are considered as key driving factors for this market.

However, change in regulatory environment toward the use of prime construction chemicals and low consumer awareness about high-value products are expected to limit the market development, owing to the price sensitive nature of this market. Moreover, as the price of construction chemicals is relatively higher as compared to their traditional counterparts, their usage is limited in developing countries. On the contrary, increase in awareness pertinent to energy conservation buildings and sustainable infrastructure is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion.

The Asia and MEA construction chemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The report focuses on type of construction chemicals such as concrete admixture, waterproofing & roofing, repair, flooring, adhesives & sealants, and others. Market segmentation based on application includes residential, industrial, infrastructure, repair structure, and others.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across Asia and Middle East & Africa. Asia is further segmented into various countries, including China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia. On the other hand, MEA is segmented into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Africa, and rest of Middle East & Africa. Asia alone has dominated the market in 2017, garnering more than 85% share. This is attributed to heavy investment in infrastructure development in countries such as China and India, increase in urbanization across developing countries, and upsurge in demand for housing projects. In addition, development of the construction industry in the Middle East and growing urban population in the African countries is primarily promoting the growth of the construction chemicals market.

Key players analyzed and profiled in the Asia and MEA construction chemicals market are Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Fosroc International Inc., MAPEI S.P.A., Pidilite Industries Limited, RPM International Inc., SIKA AG, DowDuPont Inc., W.R. Grace and Co., and Others. Some of the other player includes 3M Chemical Company, Henkel AG, Adrex GmbH, and Evonik Industries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The study outlines the current trends and future scenario of the construction chemicals market size from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Type

– Concrete Admixture

– Waterproofing & Roofing

– Flooring

– Repair

– Adhesives & Sealants

– Others

By Application

– Residential

– Industrial

– Infrastructure

– Repair Structure

– Others

By Region

Asia

– China

– India

– Japan

– Indonesia

– Thailand

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia

MEA

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Oman

– Kuwait

– Bahrain

– Qatar

– Egypt

– Africa

– South Africa

– Kenia

– Ethiopia

– Rest of Africa

Rest of MEA

