Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2023

Connected aircraft refers to the integration of aircraft IT networks with ground systems to establish connectivity between the aircraft assets, passengers, flight crew, maintenance crew, and operators. Globally, there is a huge demand for broadband and satellite-based connectivity as these connectivity technologies are offering a lot of connecting options to the aircraft operators. The Asia Pacific in-flight Wi-Fi market is growing at a rapid pace, as the passengers, flight crew members, and others are demanding onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.

System content providers offer a variety of passenger entertainment services such as audio and video services-preloaded, on-demand audio and video services, and games. The in-flight connectivity services are changing the experience of the passengers and allows the airline operators to optimize their operations. The connectivity technology allows the airline operators to provide better connectivity to the passengers, the cabin crew, the cockpit crew, and the maintenance crew.

According to Infoholic Research, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market will witness a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on connectivity technologies, services, entertainment systems, and countries.

Technology Analysis: Currently, the aircraft are coming up with e-enablement that allows the aircraft operators to increase their operational efficiency by capturing data and provides better transferability of the data. The connected aircraft are enabled with satellite communications and reporting systems (ACARS) and aircraft condition monitoring systems (ACMS), which allow the aircraft to send various types of messages about fuel level and engine performance. The major connectivity technologies covered in the report are swift broadband, air to ground (ATG), ATG-4, Ku-band, Ka-band, ground to orbit, and 2ku, while the ground to orbit will hold a huge market share with a revenue of $275.8 million by 2023.

Connected aircraft have brought a huge demand for in-flight entertainment systems that offer entertainment to the passengers as they can surf the Internet, play games, listen to music, and watch a movie. Further, the passengers can make calls and send messages by using the connectivity services provided by the aircraft. Currently, most of the aircraft operators are hugely investing in connectivity technologies such as real-time monitoring systems, electronic flight bag (EFB), and communication systems. The major entertainment systems covered in the report are embedded in-flight entertainment systems, portable in-flight entertainment systems, and BYOD, while BYOD is expected to hold a huge market share with a revenue of $967.4 million by 2023.

China is set to be the leading market followed by India. Singapore is set to be an attractive emerging market for key stakeholders in the next 5–6 years. The airline operators are hugely spending in connected technologies such as satellite communications, Wi-Fi connectivity, and wireless devices. This has enabled them to utilize the data generated by operations, such as weather information, maintenance, fuel efficiency level, and engine performance, which are collected by the connected solutions. The major countries covered are China, India, Japan, Singapore, ANZ, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Others.

Some of the key players included in the report are Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle, Gogo LLC, and Others.

Most of the in-flight connectivity providers and entertainment system providers are expanding their operations by investing majorly in the developed and developing countries in Asia Pacific.

Benefits: Wireless connectivity allows the connected aircraft players to monitor the breaking systems, fight-to-flight connectivity, weather condition, and reduce the maintenance cost. It enables the airline operators to provide advanced Wi-Fi broadband connectivity, which helps them to provide a better flying experience to the passengers and increase their market. Several IT vendors are planning to widen their product and services portfolio by offering huge applications, software, broadband and management services. This will help them increase their market share in Asia Pacific, thereby resulting in upgradation of connectivity systems by the airline operators.

The study covers and analyzes the Asia Pacific connected aircraft market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.